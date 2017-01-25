Wednesday, January 25, 2017 18:43

The Stats and Facts of Online Shopping in Pakistan The overall internet usage is increasing in Pakistan, but how and for what purpose it is being used is completely different from western countries. The internet users of Pakistan can be segregated on the basis of various categories such as income levels, life stages, education and gender. The internet is majorly used for entertainment which includes downloading, streaming audio/video files and communication via social community networking site. ...