Sunday, January 22, 2017 4:47

Pakistani News

LAMUDIS NEW RESEARCH MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR PAKISTAN REAL ESTATE SECTOR

Wednesday, March 2, 2016 15:56

LAHORE, 19 JANUARY, 2016: Pakistan’s multi-billion-dollar real estate industry holds a bright future in 2016, despite being affected by issues such as housing shortages, increasing taxes and lack ...

Fire in Rawalpindi Five-Star Hotel Put-out

Wednesday, January 6, 2016 10:43

The intense fire that broke out in a five-star hotel has been extinguished on Wednesday after an hour of strained efforts. [caption id="attachment_41501" align="alignright" width="334"]...

Current Affairs

PM Sharif Advised to Drop Boeing Idea After Samaa Report

Friday, October 9, 2015 12:43

[caption id="attachment_41445" align="alignright" width="384"] Nawaz Sharif[/caption] Close aides of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday advised him not to ...

Pakistan Questions Indias Secular Credentials

Friday, October 9, 2015 11:28

Pakistan has expressed concerns over violence against Muslims in India for slaughtering cattle and consuming beef in a move that is likely to invite a strong reaction from ...

Showbiz

Bloggers at the meet & greet organised by iquerasjewelry & mmffrm

Friday, December 30, 2016 23:30

Bloggers at the meet & greet organised by @iquerasjewelry & @mmffrm Lahore Bloggers are all set for "The Road To Lifestyle Expo" ...

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani Hits the Pakistani Box Office

Tuesday, September 29, 2015 13:18

Given the drama and controversy that erupted at the Pakistani box office in 2014, this year turned out to be a boring affair. Jawani Phir Nahi Ani (JPNA) ...

Business

Pakistan and Sri Lanka Aim to Boost Trade Volume to $1 Bln

Tuesday, January 5, 2016 15:59

Pakistan and Sri Lanka signed eight agreements and MoUs in Colombo on Tuesday with an aim to boost bilateral trade to $1 billion annually, news reported. [caption id="attachment_41492" align="alignright" ...

World News

PM Sharif Rings Modi Promises Probe into Air Base Attack

Wednesday, January 6, 2016 10:35

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday telephoned his Indian Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in Pathankot terror attack. [caption id="attachment_41496" align="alignright" width="315"]...

US Issues Global Travel Alert Due to Terrorist Threats

Tuesday, November 24, 2015 10:55

The United States issued a worldwide travel alert warning American citizens of “increased terrorist threats” in the wake of the Paris attacks. [caption id="attachment_41465" align="alignright" width="461"]...

Technology

Cyber Attacks a Growing Threat for US Financial System

Wednesday, May 20, 2015 15:41

Online attacks by ever-skillful hackers are a growing threat to the stability of the US financial system, according to a report by a top-level government panel released Tuesday. [caption ...

REAL ESTATE EXPO SECURES MILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT

Monday, April 6, 2015 13:39

[caption id="attachment_41034" align="alignright" width="349"] Lamudi[/caption] Lamudi.pk participates in property expo to draw investment for the sector. LAHORE, 2 APRIL, ...

Sports

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan (4th ODI)

Tuesday, January 5, 2016 15:39

The 4th odi between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan was played at Sharjah cricket stadium. Afghanistan was already leading the side with 2-1. This was a must win match for ...

Shaharyar Khan says PCB to Consult PM on India Series

Tuesday, November 24, 2015 11:16

[caption id="attachment_41474" align="alignright" width="425"] Shaharyar Khan[/caption] Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan said that he would take ...

Videos

Sharjeel Memon Man Allegedly Involved in Kidnapping

Saturday, September 5, 2015 11:32

Hyderabad’s suspended SSP Pir Farid Jan Sarhindi unleashed a battery of charge against Sharjeel Meomon. Watch Arif Mehmood’s report to know what did he say. [caption id="attachment_41336" align="alignnone" width="280"]...

Imran Khan says Vote Audit has Confirmed Fraud in NA-122

Tuesday, January 13, 2015 12:44

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that 34, 376 votes were found to be bogus in vote audit of NA-122, Lahore. [caption id="attachment_40692" align="alignnone" width="600"]...