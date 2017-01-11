Tuesday, January 5, 2016 15:39

The 4th odi between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan was played at Sharjah cricket stadium. Afghanistan was already leading the side with 2-1. This was a must win match for Zimbabwe as losing the match could cost them series lost. After winning the 3rd match the Zimbabwe team was quite confident of winning this match and to level the series. The match started of with when Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura won the toss and decided to bat first on a ...