Ab Chalayga EcoStar: the #1 AC Inverter that offers affordability and amazing features

EcoStar has been very innovative while creating the G Smart Series. AC Inverter technology allows you to have up to 60% savings on your monthly electricity bill. It’s due to the air conditioner’s low power consumption of just 150V, which significantly reduces overall power consumption.

The G Smart Series also has a feature of flowing cool air in every direction. This allows each and every corner of the room to be uniformly cooled, which helps in its temperature maintenance feature. It eliminates the need for changing the temperature settings on the air conditioner every now and then.

Bringing innovation through their products, EcoStar has equipped the G-Smart Series with brilliant features that have undoubtedly kept the users in awe. Here are some great features of the G-Smart Series.

Wi-Fi Enabled

0.5w Stand By

Self-Cleaning Evaporator

Gold Fin Evaporator & Condenser

Multi-Health Filters

15% Higher Strength from other brands

Double Layer Air Louver (Cooling & Heating)

Power Off Memory (Indoor Temp remain Same When Unit is restarted)

Intelligent Defrost

Quick Cooling & Heating

4D Long Air Throw up to 50 Feet

Super Quiet Noise Level 18dB

EcoStar has recently come out with multiple digital videos that seem to be going viral and attracting customers towards their new G Smart Series.

Interestingly, these videos not only highlight common air conditioning related problems faced by people every day but they also suggest clever ways consumers can spend the money that they save on their electricity bills. For example, one DVC suggested that consumers can enjoy a nice trip with friends or family with the money that they save by using the G-Smart Series AC. Another DVC used the theme of friendship and suggested how one can save up and buy your friends nice gifts.

Another common issue is that people always want to sit in front of the AC for direct air. The DVC showed that the new G-Smart Series has 4D Air Throw that is able to direct airflow in directions that are normally not possible for other air conditioners.

The DVC also showcased the amazing features of low power usage at only 150V and the Environmental Protection Coating that keeps the mechanism inside clean so you don’t have to get your AC serviced often.

With all these brilliant features highlighted by such interesting advertisements, people are bound to choose the G-Smart Series as it is clearly a very wise investment. It looks like, “Ab chalayga EcoStar”!

To check out products by EcoStar visit their website at:

http://ecostar.com.pk/product-category/ecostar-products/air-conditioners/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIq8CtwKnw4wIVCYfVCh0SqQjgEAAYASAAEgKhYfD_BwE