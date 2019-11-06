Bigger just got better, Infinix Smart 4 now available in Pakistan

After the huge success of Smart 3 Plus, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand Infinix is back with another exciting smartphone, Infinix Smart 4. The newest addition to the brands smart series is super budget-friendly and deliver decent specifications. Priced at Rs. 15,500, Infinix Smart 4 is the ideal choice for budget users.

This new addition will boast a big 6.6” HD+ Waterdrop notch display. Smart 4’s display provides a cinema-quality experience to the users and the narrow bezels on the sides provides them more screen to watch and play on.

Infinix Smart 4 is powered by a big 4000mAh Battery that can go on for 3 days on standby mode. To save users from power worries, Smart 4 comes with intelligent battery management system that keeps a perfect check and balance on the battery consumption.

On the back side of the phone, users will find Dual AI camera setup that will empower them to capture clear and detailed pictures effortlessly. With the Dual AI camera, now capture better moments with more clarity and see sharper details in all your photos.

Apart from that, users can find all other important features such as fingerprint and face id for security measures. The phone runs on the latest UI from Infinix, XOS 5.5, which comes with improved functionalities to provide users with the best experience. Infinix Smart 4 is the first phone from the brand to come with a dedicated Google assistant button. The biggest search engine Google is now just a click away. Infinix Smart 4 also supports voice over internet calls as well as direct line calls thanks to the powerful faster signal reception installed in it.

Commenting on the launch of this new Smartphone, country head Mr. Joe Hu said “Today we bring to you a new budget-friendly and full of features smartphone. People really loved our Smart 3 plus and we hope to receive the same love and appreciation for Infinix Smart 4 that has been designed according to the needs and the budget of our customers.

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/pk