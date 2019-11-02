Ely Library at Westfield State University</h2> <p> <title>Describes and demonstrates MLA design citations and formatting

This guide is dependant on the MLA Handbook, 8th ed. For more details and examples, consult the MLA Handbook. Here is a printing guide amount that is for sale in the Ely Library guide Collection (REF LB 2369 .M53 2016).

How To Document Ideas: Creating a Functions Cited Web Page

Format Rules

Put the list of works cited during the end for the paper.

Center the name, “Works Cited”, one inches through the the surface of the web page.

Dual area between the title plus the first entry.

Dual space both within and between entries.

Start each entry flush with the margin that is left.

Indent subsequent lines one-half inch (five areas).

Alphabetize by mcdougal’s (or editor’s) last name.

Entries without an writer are alphabetized by title.

Author’s Last Title, First Name. Title for the Book. Year Place of Publication: Publisher. Moderate of Publication.

Publications with a Solitary Writer

Fukuyama, Francis. Our Posthuman Future: Effects associated with the Biotechnology Revolution. New York: Farrar, 2002. Print.

Books by A Couple Of Authors

In the event that book has two or three authors, list every one of the writers. The first one, followed by et al if the book has more than three authors, list. The rule that is same when detailing editors of a guide.

Block, Holly, et al. Art Cuba: The Latest Generation. Nyc: Abrams, 2001. Print. Salzman, Jack, David Lionel Smith, and Cornel West, eds. Encyclopedia of African-American Society and History. 5 vols. New York: Macmillan, 1996. Print.

A work with a collection or anthology

Author’s Last Name, First Name. “Title for the Work.” Title of the Anthology or Collection. Ed. Editor First Name . Host to Publication: Publisher, 12 Months of Publication. Page Number Number. Medium of Publication.

Walker, Timothy. “Sign for the circumstances.” The Transcendentalists: an Anthology. Ed. Perry Miller. Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press, 1950. 560-563. Print.

Articles or Entry in a guide Book

Author’s last name, name(if first available). “Title associated with Article or Entry.” Title associated with the Reference Book. Vol. Volume Quantity. Host to Publication: Publisher, 12 Months of Publication. Medium of Publication.

Signed Examples (have a writer)

Bolz, Frank A., Jr. “Lindbergh Law.” Encyclopedia of Police Force. Vol. 2. Thousand Oaks: Sage Publications, 2005. Print.

Piccarella, John. “Hendrix, Jimi.” The newest Grove Dictionary of Musical and Artists. 2nd ed. Vol. 11. New York: Grove’s Dictionaries, 2001. Print.

Unsigned Example (no author)

“Northern Right Whale.” Beacham’s Guide to the Endangered Species of united states. Ed. Walton Beacham, et al. Vol. 6. Detroit: Gale, 2001. Print.

Gale Series Literary Criticism

Articles featured in the Gale number of literary critique come from two different types of sources, publications read review and periodicals, and also the citations will differ dependent on which type of source this article had been originally published in. Citations must consist of information for the initial book or periodical while the Gale series amount in which it’s found.

Initially posted in a book

Freibert, Lucy M. “Control and Creativity: The Politics of Risk in Margaret Atwood ‘s The Handmaid’s Tale.” Critical Essays on Margaret Atwood. Ed. Judith McCombs and G.K. Hall, 1988. 280-91. Print. Rpt. in Contemporary Literary Critique. Ed. Jeffrey W. Hunter, et al. Vol. 135. Detroit: Gale, 2001. 13-18. Print.

Originally published in a journal

Malmgren, Carl D. “On the Road Reconsidered: Kerouac and the Modernist Tradition.” Ball State University Forum 30 (1989): 59-67. Print. Rpt. in Twentieth-Century Literary Criticism. Ed. Linda Pavloski and Scott Darga. Vol. 117. Detroit: Gale, 2002. 204-9. Print.

Journal, Magazine, Newspaper Articles- From a Library Database

Author’s Final Name, First Name. “Title of Article.” Periodical Title Volume number.Issue number (Date of book): Page number range. Database Name. Medium of Publication. Date of Access. .

Cummings, Scott T. “Interactive Shakespeare.” Theatre Topics 8.1 (1998): 93-112. Project Muse. Web. 14 Aug. 2003. .

Magazine or Newspaper Article

Danto, Arthur C. “Paint It Ebony.” Country 18-25 Aug. 2003: 46-48. Academic Search Premier. Web. 14 Aug. 2003. .

Note: The URL is an optional take into account the edition that is latest associated with MLA Handbook and could or may not be needed by your trainer.

Journal, Magazine, Newspaper Articles- Printing Variations

Author’s Final Title, First Name. “Title of Article.” Periodical Title Volume number.Issue quantity (Date of book): Page quantity range. Moderate of Publication.

Article in a Journal Carter, Nancy Carol. ” The case that is special of: Native Law and Research.” Legal Reference Solutions Quarterly 22.4 (2003): 11-46. Print.

Note: if web page numbers are continuous within a volume, the presssing issue number isn’t necessary.

Dusinberre, Juliet. “Pancakes and a Date for while you Like It.” Shakespeare Quarterly 54 (2003): 371-405. Print.

Article in A mag

For magazine articles that are most, you simply need to cite the magazine’s date of book (no volume or issue number).

Goodell, Jeff. “The Plunder of Wyoming.” Rolling Rock 21 Aug. 2003: 64-69. Print.

Article in A newsprint

Gladstone, Valerie. “Shiva Meets Martha Graham, at A high speed that is very.” Ny days 10 Aug. 2003, New England ed., sec. 2: 3. Print.

Author’s Final Name, First Name. “Title of Page/Document.” Title for the Webpage. Sponsoring Organization, Publication/Updated Date. Moderate of Publication. Date of Access. .

“Argonne Researchers Create Powerful Stem Cells From Bloodstream.” Argonne Nationwide Laboratory, 24 Feb. 2003. Web. 10 Jan. 2004. .

Bromwich, Michael R. “Criminal Calls: overview of the Bureau of Prisons’ Management of Inmate Telephone Privileges.” United States Department of Justice, Aug. 1999. Web. 10 Jan. 2004. .

Weart, Spencer. “Aerosols: aftereffects of Haze and Cloud.” American Institute of Physics. Web. 3 Jun. 2005. .

Parenthetical Citations in Text

You should cite your usage of “another’s words, facts, or some ideas.” Citations within the text must plainly point out sources that are specific record of works cited.

Citations are the writer’s title plus the page numbers if available.

If a writer is not available, utilize the first 1 or 2 terms associated with title enclosed in quote markings.

When a website lacks numbering, omit page numbers from your citations that are parenthetical. Don’t use page numbers generated on a printout of the internet document. PDF documents located on the web will have web page numbers that can be used.

(Author’s final Name Page Number) or (Page quantity just)

Work by One Writer

Work by Three or Less Authors

(Jackson, Follers, and Bettancourt 203)

Work by Four or More Writers

(Fitzwilly, et al. 26)

Citing amount and Page Numbers of a Multivolume Work

” In the entire year 1824, some 13,000 black People in america emigrated to Haiti. ” (Salzman, Smith, and western 3: 1348).

Citing A work detailed by Title (no author)

This resulted in a guideline avoidance that is requiring within 500 yards for the whales (“Northern Right Whale” 105).

Two or More Works by the author that is same

. an article about W.P.A. authors (Brinkley, “Unmasking” A15).

“From 1897 to 1917, Storyville. became the world’s most well-known red-light region” (Brinkley, “American Heritage” 382).

Note: if the writer’s name is roofed in a phrase, just the web page quantity need be cited.

The author’s analysis of professions reveals that “virtually all female convicts were poor or working-class” (Dodge 114).

Watts and Bahill conclude that “outlawing aluminum bats would produce faster batted-ball speeds” (144).

Paraphrasing or reference to a supply

The themes and context of this novel draw on French feminist theory (Freibert 16).

. in their artwork of Fidel Castro greet the Pope (Block, et al. 140).