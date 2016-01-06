Wednesday, January 4, 2017 10:27

Fire in Rawalpindi Five-Star Hotel Put-out

Tagged with: ,
Posted by on Wednesday, January 6, 2016, 10:43
This news item was posted in Pakistani News category and has 0 Comments so far .

The intense fire that broke out in a five-star hotel has been extinguished on Wednesday after an hour of strained efforts.

Fire in Rawalpindi Five-Star Hotel

Fire in Rawalpindi Five-Star Hotel

The upscale hotel located on Rawalpindi’s Mall Road, caught fire moments after midnight. Before long, several fire tenders as well as troops of Pakistan Army kick-started firefighting operation.

The conflagration did not entail any fatality. Following the incident, the affected hotel’s clientele was evacuated to another hotel.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze is in progress however, RPO Fakhar Sultan Raja ruled out possibility of any sabotage activity.

The hotel has been temporarily shut down for routine operations.

Related Links

You can leave a response , or trackback from your own site .

No Responses to “Fire in Rawalpindi Five-Star Hotel Put-out”

Leave a Reply

«
»