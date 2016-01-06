Fire in Rawalpindi Five-Star Hotel Put-out

The intense fire that broke out in a five-star hotel has been extinguished on Wednesday after an hour of strained efforts.

The upscale hotel located on Rawalpindi’s Mall Road, caught fire moments after midnight. Before long, several fire tenders as well as troops of Pakistan Army kick-started firefighting operation.

The conflagration did not entail any fatality. Following the incident, the affected hotel’s clientele was evacuated to another hotel.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze is in progress however, RPO Fakhar Sultan Raja ruled out possibility of any sabotage activity.

The hotel has been temporarily shut down for routine operations.