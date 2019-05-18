Get your hands on the new Infinix Smart 3 Plus! Pre-Order on Daraz

Infinix Mobile, has started taking pre-orders of the much anticipated device Smart 3 Plus on Daraz.pk. Smart 3 Plus is available for Rs.16,999/-. Equipped with triple rear cameras for amazing low-light photography and a massive 6.2” water drop display, Infinix Smart 3 Plus is definitely the latest sensation and a must have phone.

The 6.2” HD+ water drop display brings the vivid and rich details of color in every scene, to bring a more immersive experience of joy in shooting, gaming, and movie and among others. Smart 3 Plus takes stunning pictures even in low light, which are created by intelligent triple cameras that have hardware for low-light detection, for taking amazing photos.

Smart 3 plus cameras have been integrated with AI scene detection that intelligently identify faces, objects, scenes, and light conditions to optimize photos. Combined with the new 3D face beauty function, its 8MP low-light front camera takes more natural beauty in selfies, videos and even during video calling.

With its continuous intelligent power optimization Smart 3 plus features 3500mAh battery power to perfectly solve battery life challenge. Smart 3 plus comes with the slogan “AI capture, empower your passion.”, that means users can experience high end features and technology, empowering them to light up the passion in their lives.

“Smart 3 Plus is a smartphone for young and tech savvy people, we want them to enjoy great specifications for fraction of a price giving them a chance to be very creative in summer using this dynamic yet beautiful device.” Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobile

Every good quality image capturing phone comes with the challenge of memory capacity. More photos lead to bigger storage need. Smart 3 Plus holds a big 32GB memory and extended SD card capacity up to 256GB relieving its users from the hassle of getting short on storage space. Dual-4G support is also another highlight for the Smart 3 Plus, allowing its users to enjoy 4G streaming and fast download speeds in a convenient way. That’s the mark-able feature at a minimum price.

Infinix is committed to continuously marry fashion and technology for intelligent lifestyles experiences to be enjoyed by most young people found in emerging markets. It is this group that the Smart series team continues to tirelessly innovate for, to give them a better tool to access resources and to have a platform to express themselves. Smart 3 plus aims to empower the passion of the youth by giving them a medium through which they can access a much wider platform in which they can showcase and build their talents.

Special Offer: Get a free Infinix Band on every Smart 3 plus pre –order.

*****************

Notes to editors

Phone specifications

Infinix SMART 3 Plus Specifications: Network: 4G/3G/2G OS Version: AndroidTM 9 Pie Display: 6.2 INCH HD+ WATERDROP DISPLAY WITH 19:9 RATIO Processor: MT6761 Dimensions: 157*76*7.8 MM MEMORY: 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM Battery: 3500mAh Front camera: 8MP FF Back camera: TRIPLE CAMERA WITH DUAL-FLASH LIGHT

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, HOT S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyle! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/