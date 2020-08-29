Golden Ears Provincial Park. Attention Visitors – Essential Notice!

Golden Ears now 100% reservable during top season

To boost visitor experience, camping in Golden Ears Provincial Park is likely to be 100% reservable through the top season. First-come, first-served camping possibilities remain at Alouette and North Beach Campgrounds through April, May & most of June. First-come, first-served camping continues to be available throughout every season whenever a booking is certainly not set up.

The appeal of camping in BC Parks has exploded notably over the years. It has developed a need to get more booking possibilities, therefore we have all reasonable and access that is equal campsites no matter where they reside.

Alouette River Aquatic Campground currently closed

Because of storm that is recent and rising pond amounts, Alouette River Marine Campground (situated in the north end of Alouette Lake) happens to be closed to camping. Assessment and cleanup regarding the web site are likely to happen quickly. Please use other marine campgrounds on Alouette Lake (Moyer Creek, The Narrows) into the interim.

15, 2019 october

Golden Ears Provincial Park has become running on cold weather hours

At the time of 16, 2019: Golden Ears Provincial Park is now operating on winter hours october. The park gate is available 8:00am to 5:30pm daily, please leave the park by 5:30pm. If dangerous road conditions occur (snow/ice on road), the park gate will remain shut for hours. Winter camping can be obtained at Gold Creek Campground whenever park road is available. For updates on road conditions and closures, look at the Park OperatorвЂ™s Twitter feed @alouetteparks.

About That Park

Among the biggest areas within the province, Golden Ears Provincial Park is prized for its leisure opportunities. The substantial system of tracks inside the park provides an opportunity that is excellent hiking and riding.

Alouette Lake is a popular spot for swimming, windsurfing, water-skiing, canoeing, sailing and fishing. The park has also three campgrounds that are large. Vegetation is typical associated with seaside western Hemlock woodland of B.C. Additionally the backcountry that is mountainous incredibly tough.

Founded Date: December 14, 1967 Park Size: 62,540 hectares

Know Prior To Going

Remain Safe

Hikers going into the backcountry should guarantee a person that is responsible conscious of their journey plans including destination, gear carried, and planned return time.

There is certainly an urgent situation shelter on Panorama Ridge regarding the Golden Ears Trail, designed for crisis usage situations just; no instantly usage.

Unique Notes

Park hosts and a safety patrol can be found throughout the summertime.

Throughout the summer time, Golden Ears Provincial Park is very popular, specially on weekends. Site Visitors are encouraged that the park is at the mercy of closure that is periodic day-users and/or boaters if the day-use and/or watercraft launch parking lots fill to capability. Closures generally speaking occur on sunny weekends and breaks during July and August, and often occur between 11am and 4pm.

Canoes and Kayaks are around for lease when you look at the park in the Alouette (South Beach) day-use area on weekends just from May long weekend to belated June and daily from late June to Labour Day. (weather permitting)

Mobile solution is bad or otherwise not obtainable in numerous aspects of the park, like the campgrounds and Alouette (South Beach) day-use area.

Reservations

All campsite and team site reservations must certanly be made through Discover Camping. Whenever reservations aren’t available, all campsites work as first-come, first-served.

Campsite Reservations

Campsite reservations are accepted as of this park. All drive-in and walk-in campsites are reservable during top period; there are not any first-come, first-served web web internet sites.

Group Campsite Reservations

Group campsite reservations are accepted as of this park (minimal 15 grownups) year-round. Picnic/day-use area is present for a first-come, first-served foundation just and it is maybe perhaps not reservable as of this park.

Location and Maps

Please be aware: Any maps detailed are for information only; they might not express boundaries that are legal really should not be employed for navigation.

Golden Ears Provincial Park lies within the Coast Mountains 11 km north of Maple Ridge regarding the north part associated with Fraser River. Usage of the park is through automobile via Dewdney Trunk path through the Municipality of Maple Ridge. Then turn right onto Fern Crescent at the traffic circle and follow the road into the park if heading west, turn right onto 232nd and if heading east, turn left onto 232nd. The campgrounds are more or less 11 km north of this park entry.

The closest communities, towns and towns and cities are Maple Ridge, Mission and Pitt Meadows.

This park is serviced by Parkbus

Are you aware Parkbus can be a green, affordable transport solution from downtown Vancouver to choose BC Parks? To learn more about Parkbus, in addition to their paths and schedules, check www. Parkbus.ca or contact them at 1-800-928-7101.