Here’s the best upcoming triple camera smartphone for photography lovers

TECNO is reportedly coming up with a new smartphone, TECNO Spark 4 which is a budget smartphone designed especially for photography lovers.

We can pretty much expect the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to keep up with the legacy of bringing the ultimate smartphones for every budget with pretty decent specs. TECNO just released Spark Go last month and the phone received overwhelming response. TECNO Spark 4 will be the latest entry to the company’s Spark series. The smartphone is, in fact, an upgraded version of TECNO Spark Go.

It is still not confirmed when the smartphone will be launched but numerous leaks and rumors have helped us anticipate what this phone will come equipped with.

The only significant detail we have so far is that the phone houses triple rear camera (13MP+2MP+VGA) which is a top trend these days. This powerful camera setup is capable of capturing professional photographs with significant details. This tri-camera in the rear will certainly help users take clear photos in low light too. The wide angle and zoom will further enable the users to take clear snaps. The front camera is being predicted to be 8MP with micro slit flash for taking pretty great selfies.

Another thing that sources predicting TECNO Spark 4 is that the phone will feature a big screen of 6.6-inch with drop notch as it has been the case with other phones in Spark series. When it comes to looks, Spark 4 seems to stay far ahead in the game by featuring 3D unibody sleek design with attractive gradient colours. This will give this handset a very premium look.

Let’s just keep the fingers crossed and wait for the phone. The wait is almost over as the incredible phone is coming much sooner than you will expect.