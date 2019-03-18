HOT 7; the emblem of success for HOT Series launched offline after much anticipation

Infinix is boosting up its HOT series yet again with a marvel; HOT 7, which encompasses the legacy of the previous versions. Infinix, known for its reputation of producing high performing devices at relatively low prices, proves again that it is second to none. HOT 7, an upgraded smartphone designed specifically for optimized performance, has set entertainment as the brand tone for the HOT series, boasting a 6.2’ large-screen, a large battery with a power of 4000 mAh and Dirac mode speakers. After successfully climbing up the board to become a hot choice for customer at online portals, HOT 7 is now available for sale in the traditional markets at a price of PKR/- 14,999. It is worth mentioning that it became an instant hit in the markets in just 5 minutes of launch with 5000 units sold.

The HOT series is a strategic product line for the Infinix brand. Infinix has invested tremendously to continuously break through the boundaries of technology, enabling consumers to fully appreciate the latest tech. HOT 7 has a 6.2″ HD + notch display to make your image viewing and video experience even more surreal. With a notch screen display taking your breath away, you’ll be completely immersed in a powerful entertainment experience.

Large screen also means higher power consumption. The HOT 7 is equipped with a 4000mAh battery which provides uninterrupted entertainment on a single charge. This eases the worry of charging ports or the need to have a power bank with you.

Every wonderful moment is worth being recorded. Quality images has always been considered a highlight of Infinix phones. The HOT 7 features a 13MP AF Camera with dual flashlightthat captures more picture details. With a large aperture of f/1.8, it shows a clear and a high-quality shooting effect. In addition, the 3D DIRAC audio technology that has been well received by consumers in our previous generation HOT 6, has been extended in the HOT 7.It provides a full sound that is all rounded and suitable for both indoor and outdoor listening without the need for earphones. It adds wonderful color to your audiovisual feast.

Smartphones carry too much privacy and important data in the digital ageand it is especially important to use a more secure and convenient encryption mode. Infinix has always been designed to provide users with complete security services. This feature has also been implemented in HOT 7, with both via fingerprint and facial recognition unlocking within 0.5 seconds, your privacy and data are secure.

Known for stylish designs, Infinix introduces Hot 7 in four color schemes: Midnight Black, Champagne Goldand the first gradient design – Cosmic Purple, InfinixHOT 7 isa top choice for a powerful entertainment experience.

Phone specifications

Infinix HOT 7 Specifications: Network: 3G/2G OS Version: AndroidTM 8.1 /AndroidTM 8.1 (Go edition) Display: 6.2″HD+ notch Processor: MT 6580 P Dimensions: 155.4*75.9*8.4mm ROM + RAM: 16GB + 1GB Battery: 4000mAh Front camera: 8MP FF WITH FLASH LIGHT Back camera: 13MP AF Camera WITH Dual FLASHLIGHT

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, HOT S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyle! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/