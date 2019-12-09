Infinix and CarlCare join hands with M&P to provide unmatched after-sale services

Infinix, the leading smartphone brand has shown its customer-centric mindset by adding M&P as their authorized service centers across Pakistan. Now Infinix users can not only get their after-sales services from CarlCare, but also any M&P shop will serve as a service center or a drop of point for Infinix users. This added convenience is bound to enhance the level of service provided to Infinix users.

All the customers and dealers can visit or send their devices directly to any authorized M&P service center and get specialized services. This is a great step taken by Infinix to make the user experience convenient and better than before.

The authorized M&P service centers are located in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Peshawar. Infinix has chosen M&P for its remarkable image in the market. M&P provides the highest quality of sales, warehousing, and distribution services and assures operational performance, consistency, services, and solutions.

Joe Hu, the country head for Infinix Pakistan commented on this recent partnership and said “We at Infinix are driven with consumer-centric philosophy in terms of innovation in our products and customer experience. Keeping in view our philosophy we are providing our customers with improved customer services by making the after-sales facility more convenient in collaboration with M&P”.

Now that Infinix is already topping the list of the most used phones, this new collaboration will further improve the brand image by bringing accountability and will also help strengthen the relationship between the brand and the users. Apart from that, this kind of smooth customer service operation intends to increase market share by nurturing the overall growth of Infinix in Pakistan.

Like always, Infinix is striving to provide the best services to its users and with this partnership, the customer service will improve and it will be easier for the customers to get premium after-sales services.

Infinix is a rapidly emerging brand in Pakistan and at this partnership with M&P for customer services will increase the credibility of the brand in the market. This milestone between Infinix and M&P will create a positive impact in terms of sales and hassle-free friendly user experience.