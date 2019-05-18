Infinix Brings Exceptional Discounts This Ramadan

A month of high spirits, Ramadan has begun, and Infinix welcomes and celebrates it differently, through offering huge discounts on all its top smartphones. Since everyone loves to grab gifts for their friends and family for the upcoming Eid, this promotion gives them a chance to get what their favorite smartphones at amazing discounted prices. Besides the considerable discount offered already, an additional PKR 500 will be deducted from the total amount if anyone wishes to purchase any model through Infinixmall website, an online selling platform by Infinix.
Infinix’s Ramadan promotion includes all the top Infinix smartphone models at attractive price tags and will be valid from 20th May to 7th June 2019.
|MODEL
|PREVIOUS PRICE
|PROMOTED PRICE
|Hot 7
|PKR 16,300
|PKR 13,999
|Smart 2
|PKR 16,600
|PKR 15,500
|Hot 6
|PKR 18,000
|PKR 15,999
|Hot 6 Pro
|PKR 22,500
|PKR 18,999
|S3X 3GB + 32GB
|PKR 25,600
|PKR 20,999
|S3X 4GB + 64GB
|PKR 33,000
|PKR 23,999
|Zero 5
|PKR 36,000
|PKR 29,999
All these models mentioned above will be available at the promoted prices both online and offline until the promotion lasts.
To all Infinix fans and to those who are hunting for a smartphone purchase at a discounted price, this is it! Better steal these deals before the promotion ends.
Infinix thinks about its esteemed loyal users. With promoting campaigns like these, Infinix truly wants to give back to its Pakistani consumers and to make them feel blessed and happy this Ramadan. Infinix is focused on profiting the lifestyle of its end consumers, by producing offers and promotions like these in their benefit.
Since their launch in 2013, Infinix has been committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, offering stunning designs, keeping consumers up to date and on the trend. Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.
