Infinix Brings Exceptional Discounts This Ramadan

A month of high spirits, Ramadan has begun, and Infinix welcomes and celebrates it differently, through offering huge discounts on all its top smartphones. Since everyone loves to grab gifts for their friends and family for the upcoming Eid, this promotion gives them a chance to get what their favorite smartphones at amazing discounted prices. Besides the considerable discount offered already, an additional PKR 500 will be deducted from the total amount if anyone wishes to purchase any model through Infinixmall website, an online selling platform by Infinix.

Infinix’s Ramadan promotion includes all the top Infinix smartphone models at attractive price tags and will be valid from 20th May to 7th June 2019.

MODEL PREVIOUS PRICE PROMOTED PRICE Hot 7 PKR 16,300 PKR 13,999 Smart 2 PKR 16,600 PKR 15,500 Hot 6 PKR 18,000 PKR 15,999 Hot 6 Pro PKR 22,500 PKR 18,999 S3X 3GB + 32GB PKR 25,600 PKR 20,999 S3X 4GB + 64GB PKR 33,000 PKR 23,999 Zero 5 PKR 36,000 PKR 29,999

All these models mentioned above will be available at the promoted prices both online and offline until the promotion lasts.

To all Infinix fans and to those who are hunting for a smartphone purchase at a discounted price, this is it! Better steal these deals before the promotion ends.

Infinix thinks about its esteemed loyal users. With promoting campaigns like these, Infinix truly wants to give back to its Pakistani consumers and to make them feel blessed and happy this Ramadan. Infinix is focused on profiting the lifestyle of its end consumers, by producing offers and promotions like these in their benefit.

Since their launch in 2013, Infinix has been committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, offering stunning designs, keeping consumers up to date and on the trend. Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.

******************************

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, HOT S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyle! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/