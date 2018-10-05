Infinix confirms the launch of NOTE 5 Stylus: The Best From Infinix Yet?

The Infinix NOTE 5 Stylus, the latest addition to Infinix’s flagship NOTE series and upgraded, superior sibling of the NOTE 5, is being rumoured to launch nationwide and online across Pakistan on 12th October 2018. Sporting the slogan ‘The Creator’, the smartphone is expected to offer several innovative features and the latest cutting edge technology from Infinix. These features are being said to include Infinix’s first ever in-body stylus equipped with 16MP AI front and back cameras, and Android One.

Taking a look at the positive feedback the NOTE 5 received, it is expected Infinix will join hands once again with Google to include the NOTE 5 Stylus in their Android One program as well. With it, users would be able to enjoy a clutter-free, smooth, fully stock Android experience with a purely Android One OS.

The Infinix NOTE 5 Stylus is also being said to offer a powerful 16MP AI low-light selfie front camera with f2.0 aperture which will enable user to take effortlessly flawless pictures in both day and night. Similarly, it may also offers an equally as powerful 16MP AI rear camera with f1.8 aperture and capture pictures three times faster than its predecessors. With both cameras AI enabled, the NOTE 5 Stylus will offer a smarter and more effortless photography experience for users.

The NOTE 5 Stylus is heard to possibly boast a stunning 6.0” FHD+ Infinity screen with 18:9 ratio. The Infinity screen would enable users to get the most of the device by achieving a larger screen without necessitating a larger, bulkier phone. With an expected 500nits brightness and 1000:1 contrast ratio, it would be the perfect phone for a beautiful, immersive experience whether you are reading, gaming, or watching a video.

The NOTE 5 Stylus is expected to house Infinix’s first ever in-body stylus, the X-Pen equipped with AI technology. This X-Pen is anticipated to offer a more stylish look and feel with a slimmer body, improved design, and better texture. With it, users would be able to create notes, write memos, edit files and screenshots, and even doodle and paint better than ever before.

Anticipated to offer a sleeker, more premium look through a superior metal-printed body, the NOTE 5 Stylus may potentially be the best from Infinix to date by offering users a more comfortable, creative and intelligent smartphone experience.

