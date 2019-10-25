Infinix Hot 8 4+64GB with 5000mAh Battery Sold Out on daraz in just 3 hours!!!

It has been an incredible journey so far for leading smartphone brand Infinix that has achieved yet another amazing milestone. Infinix Hot 8 4+64GB variant sold out on Daraz.pk only in 3 hours after its release. Infinix initially launched Hot 8 2+32GB variant and on the popular demand of the fans, Infinix introduced Hot 8 4+64GB variant.

On achieving this milestone, Infinix Country Head Mr. Joe Hu said, “2019 has been an incredible and fruitful year for Infinix as Infinix managed to break all previously held smartphone sales records and today we are proud to announce this new milestone that Infinix has achieved. I am thankful to all our users who have made this achievement possible”.

Infinix Hot 8 is currently only available in the offline market and those who will purchase this sensational smartphone between 21st to 26th October can win amazing gifts like motorbikes, water dispensers, washing machines through lucky draw. This exciting activity is being held in Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad.

Infinix Hot 8 2+32GB, 4+64GB and Hot 8 lite are the latest addition to the globally acclaimed Hot series from Infinix. Hot 8 Lite is available for Rs. 12,999, Hot 8 2+32GB is available for Rs. 16,999 and Hot 8 4+64GB variant is available for Rs. 18,999.

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/pk