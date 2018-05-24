Infinix Joins Hands with Daraz.pk Exclusively for HOT 6 Pro Smartphone Pre-booking

Lahore, Pakistan: Infinix Mobile, the premium smartphone brand committed to bringing cutting-edge

technology and stylish designed mobile devices to young generations, has collaborated with the Pakistani e-

commerce giant Daraz.pk (that bagged a huge sale of PKR 3 billion on Big Friday last year) for the pre-booking of

its new smartphone HOT 6 Pro in an exclusive deal.

HOT 6 Pro provides photography enthusiasts with an option of Double Amazing: a set of two rear cameras with

13 MP lens combined with a 2 MP lens which are capable of rendering images with extraordinary depth and

clarity. These powerful cameras are amalgamation of different unique imaging technologies including bokeh

effect, portrait mode and 9-grade beauty mode to make the user stand out in the pictures. Its front camera is

no less than the rear ones. A 5M 4-in-1 camera is all what it takes to have a perfect selfie.

Talking about the features of HOT 6 Pro, one needs to revise is the concepts of aesthetics and beauty altogether.

With an HD 18:9 infinity display, Hot 6 Pro stands out for those users who are interested in watching videos and

playing games. Big screen needs a big power booster. The 4000mAh battery provides sufficient energy for this

infinity display so as to give users uninterrupted usage experience. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor

sets the base for seamless user experience of HOT 6 Pro and adds to its usage crisp. HOT 6 Pro also features an

Eye Care feature that adjusts the light tone according to the environment light to reduce the affect on eyes at

night and protect eyes from getting dry and painful.

HOT 6 Pro has set the trends when it comes to featuring double protection in a single device. It not only has a

face unlock that recognises the facial features to identify the original owner but above that provides a finger

unlock, in case. HOT 6 Pro comes with an impressive 3 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM memory to remove any hurdle

for users to save their data. With this huge memory users can now save as many pictures and videos as they

want.

Speaking on the launch, Willy Cui, General Manager of Pakistan said, ‘‘HOT 6 Pro is a great addition to the HOT

series portfolio. This is a smartphone meant for the young and tech savvy but not well endowed financially. They

will get to be very creative in summer using this dynamic yet beautiful device. I encourage all the young to try it

out and see for themselves.”

It is worth mentioning that the exclusive pre-bookings of HOT 6 Pro on Daraz.pk will start from May 23 rd and will

be available up till May 31 st . It is another moment of visualisation of a dream for less-affording segments like

students and digital enthusiasts who definitely want to stand out but in an affordable price. Shoppers could go

hassle free by opting to buy HOT 6 Pro and get it delivered right at their doorsteps without having to leaves their

homes. Saving cost and reducing effort, the right time for buying all new HOT 6 Pro is now!

Special Offer: Pre-booking of HOT 6 Pro will be available on Daraz.pk. Get a gift box which is worth of PKR 2,000

and a PKR 1,000 voucher on every HOT 6 Pro pre-order! Order after 1 st June will receive a gift box which is worth

of PKR 1,000!

About Infinix

Infinix is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings designed for young generations who desire to

live a smart lifestyle. Launched in 2013, Infinix is committed to building cutting-edge technology and fashionably

designed dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent life experiences through a merging of

fashion + technology. Through daily interactions, these intuitive products become part of a lifestyle that

represents trend-setting and intelligent experiences for young people around the world. Infinix currently

promotes five product lines: ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART in a global marketplace reaching countries in

Europe, Africa, Latin America, Middle East and Asia. With the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix smart

devices are designed specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out and in sync with the world.