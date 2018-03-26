Infinix launches its advanced selfie smartphone S3 exclusively on Goto.com.pk

Karachi (PR) – Infinix Pakistan announced the launch of its long-awaited model S3 in
exclusive partnership with Goto.com.pk which is one of fastest growing online shopping
platforms of Pakistan.
The long-awaited model highlights a 20 MP front camera for the first time in its product line.
The camera features low light selfie enhancement and bokeh affect along with 18:9 infinity
display, which means the photos taken with S3 will be very bright and clear even in low
light, and will also provide a high-quality professional photographic look in full view display.
Along with the HD full view experience, users will also enjoy all of the top features in this
model, including the Qualcomm® Snapdragon TM 430 Octa-core Mobile Platform, latest
Android 8.0 Oreo, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, powerful 4000 mAH battery life, face ID, dual flash,
multi-window function and many more. The introductory price of this model which will be
available on Goto.com.pk is 20,000 PKR which is the most competitive price in the market
with these top features.
Infinix is well known for providing top of the line features and the best quality in its products
through their series of smartphones. The most important point to remember is that their
phones are accessible to daily users which eventually appeals to masses. This is all because
of their visionary policy that every individual has the right to afford high-quality
smartphones with latest features.
This is the first time Infinix has developed an exclusive partnership with Goto.com.pk, which
has been growing with a very fast pace. The unconventional and creative marketing
strategies have helped Goto.com.pk to gain a big fan base and facilitate online engagement
in a short period of time.
Speaking on the launch, General Manager of Pakistan, Willy Cui said: “In the past, Infinix has
done successful online partnerships with multiple e-commerce platforms like Daraz.pk and
Yavo.com.pk. This time Infinix is very confident that the partnership will be another
milestone in the long journey to the bright future ahead and visions to achieve great heights
of success.”
Features:
Infinix S3 is a perfect amalgamation of functionality and aesthetics, owing to its simple and
sleek design that perfectly fits in the palms of a user, making users’ experience absolutely
comfortable. Infinix S3 comes with 5.7 inches’ full view 18:9 display. The front part has 2.5D
curved edges and a fingerprint scanner on the back.
On the camera optics, Infinix S3 is equipped with a 20-megapixel front camera with 4-in- 1
low light selfie camera mode, dual soft LED flash, which helps in capturing perfect selfies
even in low light condition. The front camera also comes with a unique feature called Full
View selfie mode, which allows users to capture selfies on full view screen. Its beauty
function let you take Bokeh shots, where you can blur the background and make the subject
standout. Whereas the 13-megapixel rear camera supports PDAF and F2.0 aperture with
features like touch focus, HDR, panorama and professional camera setting for enhancing the
overall photography experience.
Infinix S3 is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon TM 430 Octa-core Mobile Platform with
the latest Android Oreo operating system and customised XOS 3.0 user interface. Infinix Hot
S3 has massive 4000mAh battery that provides great battery life for 2 days on normal usage.
Infinix S3 will be available in 3GB+32GB of memory. It is a dual SIM smartphone with
dedicated microSD card slot, which can support up to 128GB memory card. The phone will
be available in two colors – Sandstone Black & Blush Gold.
For more information and details, visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/pk/smartphone/s-3
About Infinix
Infinix is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings designed for the young generation
who desire to live a smart lifestyle. Founded in 2012, Infinix is committed to building cutting-edge
technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent
life experiences through a merging of fashion + technology. Through daily interactions, these intuitive
products become part of a lifestyle that represents trend-setting and intelligent experiences for
young people around the world. Infinix currently promotes four product lines: NOTE, ZERO, HOT, HOT
S & SMART in a global marketplace reaching countries in Europe, Africa, Latin America, Middle East
and Asia. With the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed
specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out and are in sync with the world.
For more information, visit website: http://www.infinixmobility.com/pk