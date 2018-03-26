Infinix launches its advanced selfie smartphone S3 exclusively on Goto.com.pk

Karachi (PR) – Infinix Pakistan announced the launch of its long-awaited model S3 in

exclusive partnership with Goto.com.pk which is one of fastest growing online shopping

platforms of Pakistan.



The long-awaited model highlights a 20 MP front camera for the first time in its product line.

The camera features low light selfie enhancement and bokeh affect along with 18:9 infinity

display, which means the photos taken with S3 will be very bright and clear even in low

light, and will also provide a high-quality professional photographic look in full view display.

Along with the HD full view experience, users will also enjoy all of the top features in this

model, including the Qualcomm® Snapdragon TM 430 Octa-core Mobile Platform, latest

Android 8.0 Oreo, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, powerful 4000 mAH battery life, face ID, dual flash,

multi-window function and many more. The introductory price of this model which will be

available on Goto.com.pk is 20,000 PKR which is the most competitive price in the market

with these top features.

Infinix is well known for providing top of the line features and the best quality in its products

through their series of smartphones. The most important point to remember is that their

phones are accessible to daily users which eventually appeals to masses. This is all because

of their visionary policy that every individual has the right to afford high-quality

smartphones with latest features.

This is the first time Infinix has developed an exclusive partnership with Goto.com.pk, which

has been growing with a very fast pace. The unconventional and creative marketing

strategies have helped Goto.com.pk to gain a big fan base and facilitate online engagement

in a short period of time.

Speaking on the launch, General Manager of Pakistan, Willy Cui said: “In the past, Infinix has

done successful online partnerships with multiple e-commerce platforms like Daraz.pk and

Yavo.com.pk. This time Infinix is very confident that the partnership will be another

milestone in the long journey to the bright future ahead and visions to achieve great heights

of success.”

Features:

Infinix S3 is a perfect amalgamation of functionality and aesthetics, owing to its simple and

sleek design that perfectly fits in the palms of a user, making users’ experience absolutely

comfortable. Infinix S3 comes with 5.7 inches’ full view 18:9 display. The front part has 2.5D

curved edges and a fingerprint scanner on the back.

On the camera optics, Infinix S3 is equipped with a 20-megapixel front camera with 4-in- 1

low light selfie camera mode, dual soft LED flash, which helps in capturing perfect selfies

even in low light condition. The front camera also comes with a unique feature called Full

View selfie mode, which allows users to capture selfies on full view screen. Its beauty

function let you take Bokeh shots, where you can blur the background and make the subject

standout. Whereas the 13-megapixel rear camera supports PDAF and F2.0 aperture with

features like touch focus, HDR, panorama and professional camera setting for enhancing the

overall photography experience.

Infinix S3 is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon TM 430 Octa-core Mobile Platform with

the latest Android Oreo operating system and customised XOS 3.0 user interface. Infinix Hot

S3 has massive 4000mAh battery that provides great battery life for 2 days on normal usage.

Infinix S3 will be available in 3GB+32GB of memory. It is a dual SIM smartphone with

dedicated microSD card slot, which can support up to 128GB memory card. The phone will

be available in two colors – Sandstone Black & Blush Gold.

For more information and details, visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/pk/smartphone/s-3

About Infinix

Infinix is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings designed for the young generation

who desire to live a smart lifestyle. Founded in 2012, Infinix is committed to building cutting-edge

technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent

life experiences through a merging of fashion + technology. Through daily interactions, these intuitive

products become part of a lifestyle that represents trend-setting and intelligent experiences for

young people around the world. Infinix currently promotes four product lines: NOTE, ZERO, HOT, HOT

S & SMART in a global marketplace reaching countries in Europe, Africa, Latin America, Middle East

and Asia. With the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed

specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out and are in sync with the world.

For more information, visit website: http://www.infinixmobility.com/pk