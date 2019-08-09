Infinix Launches the S4 6GB+64GB Exclusively in Pakistan

Infinix S4 with 4GB+64 GB which was launched on 19th July gained immense popularity in very short time. Many customers were amazed with its features, performance and its unbeatable price. Due to the popularity of S4, Infinix decided to introduce another version of S4, the 6GB+64GB, in Pakistan to treat the fans of this amazing smartphone.

The Infinix S4 6GB+64 GB versions already existed in Egypt and Nigeria where it has already made record sales. Infinix is now launched this updated version of S4 in Pakistan at an incredible price of PKR 25,999.

The new S4 6GB+64GB smartphone is an enhanced version of the S4 4GB+64GB, which comes in purple and blue and has an amazing set of features that include 6.2-inch Water-Drop HD+ display, 32MP front camera and triple rear cameras of 13MP+8MP+2MP along with some other cool features such as face unlock, Bokeh mode, AI Beauty mode and a fantastic wide-angle lens that makes photographing a lot of fun. The phone also boosts a powerful 4000mAh battery that can easily last for two days under normal use.

The S4 specializes as a professional photography tool and incorporates a state-of-the-art front camera for crystal clear selfies. It’s multi-functional triple rear camera provide a razor-sharp image with the power of AI to select the best settings automatically in any lighting condition. The smartphone’s wide angle lens offers full wide view of 120° that provides depth; distance and a very large field of view. This helps in taking extremely wide angle shots which are great for landscapes and group photos.

The S4 is designed to make your selfies look out of this world. Not only does it come with an extremely high resolution selfie camera, but it also has the “AI Beauty” feature to help get rid of acne marks, pimples, unwanted scars and uneven skin tones. This feature gives you surreal selfies for all your social media platforms.

With an upgraded 6GB RAM, the Infinix S4 users can benefit fast program execution speed, and a smoother gameplay even in the most memory-hungry games. The S4 6GB+64GB rises above its competitors by providing high-end features at a very competitive price. These features will indeed attract more customers as countdown starts for the launch of this much awaited smartphone.

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, HOT S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyle! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East,