Infinix Mobile to Collaborate with Celebrities and Bloggers for Its S3x Campaign

Infinix has captured the new market of Smartphone and many of its models of different mobile phones are selling like hot cakes. As for now, the new S3x has been unveiled by the Infinix in August and this is all going to be backed up with a massive social media campaign.

Infinix is doing a very high level of campaign and has collaborated with numerous celebrities too which include Sana Javed a renowned celebrity and many of the well-known bloggers. The bloggers chosen by the Infinix brand are also the ones who belong to different categories of blogging like Aqsa Fawad who is a well-known food blogger, Komal Shahid is a fashion blogger and Anum Haleem is a travel blogger, Sher Ali a photographer is also in the list.

This collaboration is followed by different hash tags too which are going to be the base of the campaign which will be running all over the social media under the name of this mobile phone brand.

Top Notch Specifications

When we talk about the specifications of this new S3x, we could see it equipped with the front camera featuring the 16 MP and also front flash. The latest technology of adjusting facial features after taking a picture and enhancing the looks is also something which works perfectly. The rear camera of 13MP is also offered in this Smartphone to make the look outstanding.

This new model is also equipped with a face unlock system as well which is a perfect feature these days when everything is so innovative. This new model comes with the Octa-Core processor and the rest of the features like Wi-Fi and everything is present to make the experience of the user a tremendous one.

This collaboration on the part of Infinix with bloggers and celebrities is going to be a new way to open doors towards technology and will bring a lot of positivity for the brand itself. The role played by the campaign is always an eminent one and when it comes to this kind of campaign the role of social media is going to be something big too.

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, HOT S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyle! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/