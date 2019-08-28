Infinix S4 emerges victorious in the smartphone market

Infinix released its latest phone, the S4 and made record breaking sales all across the country. The S4 proved to be a breakthrough for Infinix as it is one of its best phones ever produced by Infinix. Featuring a triple rear camera with 13MP+8MP+2MP, a crisp 32MP front camera and a 6.2” WaterDrop display, a 4000mAh battery, the S4 has a lot more to offer to its users.

With a triple rear camera, the S4 is capable of taking high definition pictures with a variety of options. You can choose from wide angle shots, portrait images and low light images. The astounding 32MP camera brings sharpness and clarity to your selfies, naturally making them better than everyone else’s. With a 4000mAh battery, the phone runs longer than average phones, giving you more talk time and standby capacity.

With 6GB RAM and 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB internal storage, this makes the S4 a relatively faster phone. To add to its speed, the phone has a 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 processor and a Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 chipset. The S4 is also 4G enabled which means that users may browse the internet at amazing speeds without any data problems.

The 6.2” WaterDrop display has a 720p resolution which gives a stunning display and is best for streaming movies and TV Shows on your Infinix S4.

With such immaculate specs at an amazing price tag, it is difficult to resist an amazing phone like the Infinix S4. Users on social media claim that they loved S4 the moment they got to experience its performance and specs and this overwhelming response resulted in ground-breaking sales of the Infinix S4 all over the nation.