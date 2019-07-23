INFINIX S4 – THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

Infinix empowers users through its latest 32MP Selfie camera that features cutting edge technology and a sleek and stylish design. The brilliant S4 features a 32MP AI Selfie camera, Wide angle triple rear cameras at 13MP+8MP+2MP, 6.2” HD+ Waterdrop display & a staggering 4GB Ram with 64GB expandable storage for a price tag of Rs.22,999 only. Available to purchase offline and online on daraz.pk this game changing phone is ready to make waves among tech enthusiasts in Pakistan.

What’s even more exciting is that the first 1000 customers who purchase the S4 on Daraz will get an Infinix X Band for free.

The selfie scene is set to change with the Infinix S4 that incorporates intelligent tech and automatic face detection capabilities together with a large 6.2′ inch waterdrop display. The phone also comes with a fast octa-core processor, a 4000mAh battery power and upgraded XOS 5.0 software for seamless user operation.

The Infinix S4 is a one of a kind smartphone that will drive Infinix straight to the top of the competitive smartphone market. This empowerment device will not just elevate selfies but will also help position consumers right in the spotlight. Infinix Country Head, Joe Hu, announced “We want to empower social media enthusiasts in Pakistan and so by incorporating the S4 with the highest resolution front camera ever we are giving young people the tools to produce the best pictures that will help them shine and become stars in their own light”.

The S4 is all about empowerment and focuses on helping consumers shine bright through their special selfies. A sureal selfie with the S4 is bound to turn one into a social media star.

The 32MP AI selfie camera allows for vivid selfies enabled through high light absorption and a capacity of 1.6um ultra pixels and F2.0 aperture. The advanced Samsung S5KGD1 sensor as well the 5P optical lens gives the best contrast and resolution ratios for optimal image refinement. The triple 13MP+8MP+2MP rear camera is a surprising bonus that allows users to capture far wide angles than what is normally possible with an ordinary dual camera. The triple cameras are also responsible for depth, distance and field of view respectively, with the S4 allowing for up to 120°capture. Portrait images from the S4 can be exported to the gallery directly which empowers amateur photographers. The glossy dual glass like design is brilliant and gives the S4 a royal appearance.

A Smart power management system helps the S4 optimize power utilization by automatically inducing inactive status for apps not in use and halting their background data uptake. This reduces power consumption and extends the endurance of the smartphone.

Security and privacy are a priority for most people. The S4 has infused an algorithm that can detect up to 1024 data points on the face, significantly increasing its facial detection accuracy and making it the most secure smartphone in its price point. The face unlock function in combination with the fingerprint lock technology, together provide solid security for all the data stored in the device. Consumers can use the phone without worrying about data breach or unwarranted access to their device.

The S4 will be dominating the mid range smartphone category, and is expected to become one of the top selling smartphones this year. Previous entry level phones by Infinix have also done very well in the past. The S series branched out of the HOT series to focus on selfie optimization, while the SMART series made notable strides with consumers due to its eye-catching design and display.

Infinix integrates fashion and technology and provides the best tech devices for those looking to stand out. The S4 is definitely a gadget that is set to empower many rising stars in various emerging markets, and is no doubt a true game changer in the selfie market.

Phone specifications

Infinix S4 Specifications: Network: 4G/3G/2G OS Version: AndroidTM 9 Pie Display: 6.2 INCH HD+ WATER DROP Processor: MT6762 Dimensions: 156*75*7.9mm MEMORY: 64GB ROM + 4GB RAM Battery: 4000mAh Front camera: 32MP FF Back camera: 13MP+8MP+2MP AF WITH QUAD-FLASH LIGHT

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, HOT S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyle! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/