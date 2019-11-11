Infinix S5, A hole lot better!

Pakistan’s leading Smartphone brand Infinix is known for delivering quality smartphones with high-end features at a fraction of the price. From powerful cameras to providing long lasting batteries, the brand has always delivered and has always stood up to its promise of making latest technology easily accessible for everyone with its pricing strategy.

For their S series, the brand approach on the appearance and the overall design has always been unique and exceptional. From the Images that have surfaced online, the upcoming Infinix S5 looks to be a simple yet elegant smartphone with a most premium design approach i.e. a dot notch screen embedded with a 32MP selfie camera. S5 will be the first phone from the brand to come with this technology and feature a 6.6”punch hole display.

Previously, all other smartphones have featured the standard and waterdrop notch. The predecessor of S5, Infinix S4 had a waterdrop notch with a screen-to-body ratio of 88% whereas this time with the punch hole technology, Infinix S5 will boast a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. More screen-to-body ratio means more screen to work on, it’s great isn’t it?

Talking about the 32MP In-display selfie camera, the megapixels are same as the last generation Infinix S4 however with S5, users will get a more enhanced camera interface with different modes such as HDR+, portrait mode, beauty mode etc. The leaks further suggest, Infinix S5 will come equipped with 16MP+5MP+2MP+QVGA quad rear camera setup comprising of options such as 2x optical zoom, wide angle and macro shots. The phone will be powered by a 4000mAh battery.