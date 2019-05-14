Infinix Smart 3 Plus – All set to Share the Stage with Other High End Brands!

Infinix is about to bring an all new innovation on the shelves with value adding features and this calls for being an utmost perfection packed with a series of exciting features for everyone in the world of mobile phones must be thriving for. Infinix Smart 3 plus as hyped for its extraordinary features in the context of the triple camera photography and water drop display. According to the informed sources, the price of the phone might be between Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 19,000 and as per the rumors it might be available online first for pre-booking.

As the most happening features collaborate in Infinix Smart 3 Plus all you may get your hands on is the water drop display all you may get your hands on is the classical and better visuals of graphics and images all set to deliver their purpose to you. The screen provides for more space and better visibility through the HD display with high resolution colors and graphics. As far as the outer and look of the mobile phone is concerned all you will get your hands will be three different options of colors being Midnight Black, Mocha Brown and Sapphire Cyan.

The AI Triple camera at the back with 13 MP and 2 MP is one of the exclusive and breathtaking choices that capture the beauty in an eminent form of light no matter you take pictures even in the dark. If you are among the ones looking forward to having hands on a mobile phone that gives you the most satisfactory pictures then this shall be your choice. Compiled with three cameras the shooting of the picture appears to be fantastic as never before. This is not it; in fact the AI camera also recognizes the kind of picture you have taken and adjusts the colors and pixels accordingly leaving your picture professionally flawless. The front cameras being equipped with 8MP camera and series of photo stickers allow you take all kinds of selfies combined with humorous appearances.

The features do not end here; in fact this phone is equipped with Android 9 Pie and XOS 5.0 operating systems to give the users an experience of mobile phone like never before. There is much more to experience with the long hours of usage as well since this device comes backed with 3500 mAh battery.

So, waiting for it might be something difficult and if you really want to have your hands with an exclusive out of the world purchase of this year then you must keep your eye on the news and wait for the launch so that you may book your piece.