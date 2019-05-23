Infinix Smart 3 Plus the hottest budget phone!

With the recent launch of the Infinix Smart 3 Plus, an emblem of “Empower Your Passion,” new standards of the budget segment of the smartphone market have been set. At PKR 16,999, Infinix Smart 3 Plus smartphone offering a splendid triple-camera, exceptional design, and a stunning water-drop notch display.

Infinix started taking pre-orders on Daraz & offline markets for the Smart 3 Plus from 19th May. Three days after the pre-order started, Smart 3 Plus went quickly out of stock as a result of massive response from consumers all over Pakistan, our sources revealed. However, the stocks were quickly replenished shortly after, the pre-order is now continued till 24th May.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus has been praised by top technology Blogs as well as YouTubers from around Pakistan. Here’s what they have had to say after reviewing the device;

“Best value for the price, Hands Down” – PhoneWorld Magazine

“Three cameras for 16999 is a miracle in itself” – Bilal Munir (Youtuber @ VideoWaliSarkar). He further added “because the Infinix Smart 3 Plus is the sole, unrivaled choice that offers the best value at that specific price range”

When we approached Infinix Pakistan, Country Head, Joe Hu said “We at Infinix are amazed and delighted by witnessing such a lively response from our customers at the pre-booking campaign of the Infinix Smart 3 Plus. We vow to provide you with great value in the future as well. The Infinix Smart 3 Plus is undoubtedly the best overall package at this price point”.

It is worth to mention that highlighted features of the Smart 3 plus include the superb AI (Artificial Intelligence) based, featured-packed, Triple-Camera setup at the back capable of capturing stunning shots specializing in low light shots & perfect bokeh effect. Besides, it offers a gorgeous 6.2” HD+ display panel with a modern water-drop notch housing the front-facing camera, terrific build quality coupled with stylish looks and decent performance.

It supports a fast “face recognition” unlock system, providing you the ease and convenience of use. There is also a fingerprint unlock function, an additional feature to protect the security of your mobile phone data.

Our Verdict:

With the Smart 3 Plus, Infinix has continued to live up to its image of being a premium smartphone manufacturer. They represent trend-setting and profound experiences for young people around the globe. Their focus is on achieving infinite possibilities and distinctive characteristics in bringing in the best tech to the market in affordable prices. Infinix aims to meet and deliver up to the curiosity and needs of intelligent digital technology lifestyles.

