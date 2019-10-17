Infinix Smart 3 plus, the hottest selling smartphone is now available at an exciting new price of Rs.15,500

An exciting news for Infinix customers, Infinix Smart 3 plus 2+32GB variant is now available at an exciting new price of Rs.15,500. Smart 3 plus was launched earlier this year for Rs.16,999 and now as a token of appreciation for the continuous love and support by the fans, Infinix has lowered down its price.

Equipped with triple rear camera, 6.2” Waterdrop display and a powerful battery, the Smart 3 Plus has received great reviews both by professional tech gurus and ordinary consumers. Smart 3 Plus became an instant hit when it was first introduced and launched in the market because of the unique features it offered and its economical price. A market survey also unveiled that it was the best-selling smartphone in the 15,000 to 18,000 PKR price category and has captured 68% of the market share in this price band – making it the most demanded phone by customers. With this new price, customers can now enjoy high-end features such as triple rear camera, 6.2” HD+ waterdrop display without breaking their bank.

Joe Hu, the country manager for Infinix Pakistan commented on this price drop, “The people in Pakistan really love our Smart 3 Plus phone and their continuous support made Smart 3 Plus number 1 smartphone in Pakistan in its respective price category”. He further added, “At Infinix we recognize the consumer’s financial limitations and so by lowering the price for the Smart 3 Plus we hope to empower the costumers and help them to fulfil their wishes”.

Infinix is one of the exclusive brands in the country that has launched budget smartphones with triple camera options. By being sensitive to the needs of its customers, Infinix has taken an impactful action which will definitely help it to thrive in the long run. Smart 3 Plus with its new price will continue to be the consumers leading choice for a smartphone below the 20K range category.