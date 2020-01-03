Infinix Smart 4, exciting device in discounted price

Following the huge success of Smart 3 Plus, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand Infinix, is back with another exciting product, Infinix Smart 4. Infinix Smart 4 comes with a big 6.6″ HD+ Waterdrop notch display and is surely to become one of the best sellers. Its predecessor, Infinix Smart 3 Plus was a massive success in Pakistan selling over 300,000 units. Now, Infinix customers can enjoy Smart 4(2GB + 32GB) at a very attractive price of PKR 14,999. This offer can be availed both online (Xpark & Daraz) and offline markets.

“Satisfying the ever-changing demand of the customers have always been the top-most priority of Infinix, therefore to make the New Year more enjoyable we are offering discount on our one of the most demanded Infinix smartphone. We want to deliver beyond the expectations of our customers to improve their life”. Joe Hu, country manager Pakistan

Smart series is budget-friendly and delivers decent specifications. Smart 4 boasts a big 6.6” HD+ Water drop notch display. Smart 4’s display provides a cinema-quality experience to the users and the narrow bezels on the sides provide them with more screen space.

Infinix Smart 4 is powered by a big 4000mAh battery that can go on for 3 days on standby. To save users from power uncertainties, Smart 4 comes with an intelligent battery management system that keeps a check on battery consumption.

On the back of the phone, users will find a Dual AI camera setup that can capture clear and detailed pictures. Apart from that, users can find all other important features such as fingerprint reader and Face ID in security options. The phone runs the latest UI from Infinix, XOS 5.5, which comes with improved functionalities to provide users with the best experience. Infinix Smart 4 is the first phone from the brand to come with a dedicated Google Assistant button. The most popular search engine, Google, is now just a click away. Infinix Smart 4 also supports voice over internet calls as well as direct line calls thanks to powerful faster signal reception.

About Infinix: Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date.