INFINIX TAKES THE CONCEPT OF COMPANY-CUSTOMER RELATIONS TO A NEW HEIGHT WITH INFINIX CITY CLUB!

Infinix Pakistan, recently, arranged for its customers, events across the major cities of Pakistan that took aback the community, as spectators watched in awe the “Fans Meetup” that kickstarted in Karachi, reached Lahore and ended with an extreme success in Islamabad.

Infinix City Club, Fans meetup, a distinctive brainchild of Infinix, is a series of meetups regularly arranged, the most recent arranged, to primarily provide the users of Infinix S3X in particular, and Note 5 Stylus and Hot 6 in general, a platform to discuss about and have a hands-on experience of Infinix smartphones. This meetup signified a gesture of Infinix on the notion of how important consumers are for Infinix and was setup to establish good relationship with fans by encouraging them to become an active member of XClub.

XClub is an official information, support and firsthand news communication platform for Infinix users where they could not only share their valuable experience and feedback but to put forward matchless suggestions on how the user experience of Infinix could be further enhanced and its distinctive persona could be spiced up. It provides a clear understanding of what customers actually want and have their recommendations weighted.

Besides XClub, Infinix also takes pride in its City Club initiative, an organization that offers fans to come hand in hand with Infinix by cooperating with the officials of Infinix to organize the fans related events & activities across the country.

The events featured very interesting and engaging activities, games and quizzes on Infinix and it line of smartphones. Fans who answered the randomly drawn questions were awarded with exciting giveaways and XGold, a royalty reward program that benefits the fans in different aspects whenever a fan shows an active participation in the Infinix family. XGold is rewarded whenever a user creates an account on Infinix platform. Afterwards different steps award more valuable XGold points.

Besides calling upon the fans to meet the brains behind the strategic success of Infinix S3X, fans were engaged on the cyber forums as well where they were asked to take a picture in a group of two, signifying double camera, double fun experience. The best pictures posted on the Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with hashtags of #S3XFansMeetup and #InfinixCityClub were awarded with Infinix Mascots. Valuable gifts were also given away complimenting the enthusiasm with which a large number of fans participated in these events.

A number of Infinix S3X fans took to the stage and shared with other fans their valuable experience of using Infinix S3X and how it changed their life and perception of using smartphones. A large number of enthusiasts and geeks gathered from adjoining and far flung areas to not only attend the meetup but to participate in the XClub.

“We believe in making every day special for our fans and consumers. Activities like these meet ups and offering the fans a lifetime opportunity to become part of the Infinix family, clearly indicates the core value of trust that we share with our customers”, stated Joe Hu, the Country Manager of Infinix Mobile.

He further added that “Infinix has always considered its customers as part of the Infinix family and will continue to bring for them more exciting, more enthralling events and offers in the future”.