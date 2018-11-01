itel Launches A32F – Best Budget Phone with Fingerprint Sensor & Android™ Oreo™ (Go edition)

Global smartphone brand itel Mobile under TRANSSION Holdings has introduced A32F in Pakistan with Rear Fingerprint Sensor, 5.0” crystal clear display and high quality metallic cover. itel has also partnered with tech giant Google to offer AndroidTM Oreo™ (Go edition) for the itel A32F to create a device that demands the least while giving the most. Decidedly the best budget smartphone in the market to date, the itel A32F retails for an unbelievable price of PKR 9,399.

“itel is brand for every one of the world who wish to get the most out of life. We at itel strongly believe that a smaller price tag should not mean a compromise on quality. itel strives to provide high quality, budget-friendly phones to connect and bring people closer together. The itel A32F presents a shining testament to that by combining efficiency, technology and connectivity at the most competitive price point,” said President Assistant, TRANSSION Holdings and Managing Director, TRANSSION Pakistan, Willy Cui.

Tailor-made For Efficiency with AndroidTM Oreo™ (Go edition)

itel is one of the first smartphone companies to partner with Google. With the user-friendly AndroidTM Oreo™ (Go edition), the itel A32F is able to offer smoother performance, maximise available storage, offer better battery life with efficient power consumption, prevent unnecessary data usage, and provide Google apps optimised for efficiency.

Fingerprint for Everyone!

Providing ease of access every step of the way, the itel A32F brings to the table lightning fast Rear Fingerprint Sensor able to respond within barely a fraction of a second. Its multi-function capabilities offer up to 8 functions at the touch of a finger. These include phone and app unlock, capturing photos and record videos, attending calls and alarms, and customising your device.

Indulge Your Senses With Best-in-Class Display and Body

Not one to compromise on the visuals, the itel A32F offers a 5.0” large display with crystal clear clarity and resolution uncommon in other devices in this price range. itel doesn’t stop there however, and also offers a premium, luxurious metallic cover available in three elegant colours – Midnight Black, Starry Blue, and Rose Gold.

itel specialises in providing efficient, value-plus devices able to pack the largest punch with the smallest price tags with the A32F being the perfect example. The smartphone also offers a 5MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage expandable to 32GB, and a 2050 mAh battery to boot!

About itel

Established in 2007, itel, TRANSSION Holdings entry level brand, is a reliable mobile phone brand for everyone. Adopting “Join  Enjoy” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly mobile communications technology to everyone. It democratises technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it, allowing them to get closer and benefit from their social connections. After more than 10 years’ development, itel has expanded its presence in around 40 emerging markets globally. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, tablets and feature phones and in 2017, it achieved a landmark sale of more than 77 million devices globally. African Business, an authoritative business magazine in Britain, has ranked itel 16th in the 2017/2018 TOP 100 MOST-ADMIRED BRANDS IN AFRICA ranking. For more information, please visit: http://itel-mobile.com/itel/