John Ozbilgen likely choked Stephanie Parze during intercourse or battle, ex claims

A previous gf of John Ozbilgen — whom committed committing committing suicide her ex choked the New Jersey nanny to death during sex or a fight, according to a new report as he was being eyed in Stephanie Parze’s disappearance — suspects.

The girl — who talked to your Asbury Park Press in the condition of anonymity — told the paper that Ozbilgen choked her times that are multiple. It simply happened while having sex, and had been consensual, she stated, but he’d additionally usually choke her into unconsciousness during arguments.

She stated she thinks Ozbilgen, 29, did equivalent to Parze, 25.

“I think it absolutely was either while having sex or during a quarrel which he most probably choked her and designed for her to get unconscious for a couple seconds, ” the lady stated.

She said she’s gone away from her method to assist authorities due to their research into Parze’s disappearance.

“I told the authorities, ‘If she’s missing, it is probably because John killed her, ’” she stated. “In addition told the authorities, ‘If he achieved it, we don’t think you’ll find her because he could be therefore unwell. ’”

The ex-girlfriend additionally stated she saw Ozbilgen every day after Parze’s Oct. 30 disappearance — and he had a lengthy scab on their throat that seemed to be the width of the girl’s nail that is fake.

“I’ve seen him have intercourse scratch markings, ” the ex-girlfriend told the Press. “I’ve given them to him. That one had been much different. We really went as much as him and stated, ‘John, that’s maybe perhaps maybe not from sex. That’s really, actually bad. ‘”

But Ozbilgen quickly dismissed any further questioning, she stated.

“Rough night, ” he presumably responded. “Don’t ask. ”

Stephanie Parze and John Ozbilgen Facebook

“He said he’d a rough evening and that the cops had been likely to be calling me personally rather than to express any such thing bad about him, ” the ex-girlfriend recalled. “He buys unlawful steroids, he stalked an ex-girlfriend recently, he strikes girls, he drives recklessly. I was thinking it could have been anything. ”

Into the times after Parze’s disappearance, Ozbilgen never indicated any concern on her — and just cameraprive cams groused about authorities investigating him and confiscating their phone and automobile, the girl told the Press.

“He didn’t show any feeling or sympathy on her behalf, ” the ex-girlfriend stated. “He never ever stated, ‘I hope she’s OK. ‘”

The lady told the paper she began dating Ozbilgen in June and stayed buddies with him even with they broke from the relationship months later on.

They saw one another just about any time until Nov. 8, whenever Ozbilgen had been busted on a young child porn control cost.

“I knew he had been ill, however like that, ” the lady said. “I knew he liked rough intercourse for certain, but I thought just with grownups. We never ever thought he had been into young ones and infants. ”

She told the paper that Ozbilgen had started actually abusing her about two weeks to their relationship — and right straight back on June 17, he had dragged her by her locks outside their Freehold home. She withdrew the issue because she couldn’t manage to reach the Freehold Township court from her Staten Island home.

“He had been extremely scary and rude. Extremely selfish and violent. A person. A really person that is bad” the previous gf stated. “He utilized girls for intercourse. He’d lie for them for intercourse. Ladies had been useless to him beyond sex. ”

The night of her disappearance, Parze, a nanny and beautician, choose to go to see medium that is psychic Kaza’s show during the Stress Factory Comedy Club in brand brand New Brunswick along with her mom, three siblings as well as other feminine loved ones.

She kissed her mother good evening and then drove the seven kilometers back once again to her home around 10:30 p.m., giving a Snapchat picture of by by by herself on your way house.

Her moms and dads, Edward and Sharlene Parze, stated they discovered Stephanie’s automobile inside her driveway and her phone in her own couch — but haven’t heard from her since the Snapchat photo.

Then on Nov. 22, Ozbilgen — who had been under research by authorities — hanged himself in his parents’ storage.

“I am devastated for Stephanie along with her relatives and buddies, ” their ex-girlfriend told the Press. “My blood comes whenever I consider the reality on their way to avoid it, he couldn’t have offered her household closing. ”