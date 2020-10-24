Loans, Personal Lines Of Credit and Bank Cards

From buying very first house to refinancing a mortgage that is existing or using our Car Buying Service for you to get credit cards with competitive prices and zero charges, weвЂ™ve got the loans and personal lines of credit you will need.

Lending

Mortgage Loans

Opt for a loan provider you can rely on. At DOCFCU, our experienced mortgage brokers is supposed to be you to choose the mortgage option that fits your needs and budget with you every step of the way, helping.

Fixed and adjustable price choices available

Loan amounts from $75,000 вЂ“ to $1,500,000

Readily available for main residences or 2nd houses (no investment properties)

Loans as much as 97% loan-to-value*

First and second home loan combination loans up to 90per cent loan-to-value

Handle your loan on line, including making payments

Readily available for houses in every 50 states

Obtain a personalized, no obligation rate estimate

Get pre-qualified for your next home loan

Explore the resource accessible to help you produce wise choices

Convenient On The Web Mortgage Access

You can view your home loan declaration, review your re re payment history, look at your escrow balances, and even make a primary online repayment from your bank account.

Have Mortgage Concerns?

For concerns regarding our application procedure, to have pre-approved or even to ask questions that are general getting a DOCFCU mortgage, please contact our professionals straight:

Mike B. (202) 808-3628

Celia M. (804) 368-6036

Ron V. (804) 588-4787

or e-mail us at info@docfcu

For concerns with regards to your DOCFCU home loan application, please contact us at (804) 588-4788 or e-mail us at info@docfcu

For questions with regards to your DOCFCU home loan, please contact our home loan servicer at (877) 636-9790

Residence Equity Loan and Type Of CreditвЂ‹

A property equity credit line from DOCFCU may be a way that is smart fund many different requirements, including a property renovation or repairs, training costs, the journey of a very long time, and on occasion even merely to combine financial obligation. Our lenders that are experienced prepared to assistance with tailored personal credit line only for you.

A house equity loan, or trust that isвЂњsecond, is yet another option that substitutes a hard and fast price for the adjustable price of a house equity personal credit line.

Home Equity Personal Credit Line

A decreased interest that is variable of Prime+0*

No closing expenses for an advance that is initial of10,000 or higher

Tax-deductible interest re re payments (consult with your income tax consultant for details)

The capacity to borrow as much as 90per cent of one’s homeвЂ™s value (minus your very first home loan stability) as much as $250,000

Home Equity Loan (2nd Trust)

The lowest rate that is fixed

Tax-deductible interest re re payments (consult with your income tax consultant for details)

The capability to borrow as much as 90per cent of one’s homeвЂ™s value (minus your mortgage that is first balance as much as $100,000

Prices

Have actually questions? WeвЂ™re right here to greatly help. Please phone 202.808.3600 to talk to one of our loan professionals today.

Automotive Loans

A car loan from DOCFCU makes it possible to drive a bargain that is hard. Whether you’re buying an innovative new or utilized vehicle, or refinance your existing automobile loan to truly save money, our low prices and value-added solutions will make a difference that is big.

As much as 105per cent on brand new and used financing

Fast approvals ( Within a day or less)

Price matching open to members that are qualified

Union benefits discounts (can not be along with match price)

Free Autocheck https://badcreditloansadvisor.com/payday-loans-ri/ for used cars with application for the loan

DOCFCU Vehicle Buying Service, Running On TrueCar в„ў

We shall additionally offer offer an associate .25% from the price with the certificate of purchase if they use True Car and provide us.

Prices

Automobile Loan Calculators

Make use of our calculators that will help you calculate your payments that are monthly.

Extra Solutions

ThereвЂ™s more to a good deal than the usual price that is good. ThatвЂ™s why you can expect a number of extra programs and tools that will help you both purchase sensibly and protect your investment.

Extra Solutions

GAP Insurance to safeguard Your Loan

Fully guaranteed resource Protection (GAP) insurance coverage assists relieve your monetary burden by spending the potentially high-cost distinction between your insurance coverage settlement as well as your loan stability on things straight pertaining to the acquisition of one’s automobile.

To find out more, please contact that loan officer at 202.808.3600 .

Features

90-day free look вЂ“ you may possibly cancel your security within ninety days of the enrollment date and get a complete reimbursement with no termination cost.

Skipped payments вЂ“ protection includes skip-a-payment or delinquent-payment features for the lifetime associated with agreement that is financial.

Available on loans вЂ“ safeguards brand new and utilized vehicles.

Main car insurance that is deductible as much as $1,000 of one’s car tax deductible.*

Extensive Vehicle Provider

Safeguard your self from unanticipated, high-cost repairs, not forgetting, raise the resale value, if you decide to offer your automobile.

Most car that is major happen following the factory guarantee duration comes to an end. Without an automobile Service Agreement (VSA) вЂ” you may possibly find yourself investing in unanticipated and repairs that are expensive. As being a total result, extended coverage for automobile repairs is becoming a prerequisite. Department of Commerce Federal Credit Union has teamed up with Intercontinental Warranty Services to offer a far more affordable way of protection for the new or qualified pre-owned automobile.

Consult your loan officer regarding the choices and understand how you might cut back to 50% off dealer rates. You might qualify for protection even although you donвЂ™t have a car loan with Department of Commerce Federal Credit Union.