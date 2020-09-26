Match.com Purchases OkCupid: What It Indicates for Internet Dating

Does the $50 million sign the demise of online dating sites or the beginning of the richer electronic experience that is dating?

The internet online dating sites Match.com and OkCupid is now able to include another couple that is happy their range of effective matches: by themselves.

IAC’s Match.com, which has a family group of online dating sites including Chemistry.com, Individuals Media, and SinglesNet, bought OkCupid for $50 million on Wednesday. Unlike the subscriber-only Match.com, OkCupid offers its services 100% free, supports it self through advertising, and generally draws more youthful singles whom relate with your website’s hip, Digital Age ethos.

Just what does the corporate wedding mean for the future of internet dating?

Two Sites Won’t Change Much, reports Adrianne Jeffries in The Nyc Observer. OkCupid CEO Sam Yagan informs Jeffries that his site will continue to be free and that its research arm–OkTrends–will carry on analyzing individual data to surface online dating sites styles, that men are more likely to message ugly women) though it won’t include data from Match.com or its affiliated sites (you may remember OkTrends teaching us.

OkCupid Community Could Flee, predicts The Atlantic’s Nicholas Jackson. He suspects IAC really wants to transform as much OkCupid users that you can to Match.com customers but thinks it is an idea that is bad. OkCupid currently provides its faithful community robust features 100% free, he describes: “as well as the OkTrends web log, people to the site that is okCupid offered their particular individual blog sites, the capacity to immediate message, photo records, and usage of quizzes and games. ” If IAC eliminates those features, he claims, “users will flock somewhere else. “

This is certainly a Loss for Daters, claims The Stir’s Maressa Brown:

If you have ever gone fishing for the mate online, you understand that Match.com is much like the McDonald’s of on the web sites that are dating. It is totally generic. Many people are onto it. Due to the crowds, good-looking, normal gals must cope with an onslaught of males, 90 per cent of who are total freaks/nerds/players/weirdos.

OkCupid. Yeah, within my previous experience–it’s just about the exact same, except free (and for that reason a lot more skeezy). And today that Match.com and OkCupid are converging using one another in a hot, sticky mess of on line dating internet site co-promotion. Well, it is simply likely to be more chaotic for severe daters.

No, It really is a Win, counters Stephanie Castillo at Your Tango: “Between Match.com’s expertise and OKCupid’s fresh take on internet dating, the 2 businesses are bound to generate a far more successful online dating sites experience. “

Online dating sites is, argues that are declining Evans at Internet dating Insider: “Its time for you to officially declare internet dating an adult industry in accordance with that the understanding that 2002-2005 were the glory years. The dating industry is approximately acquiring traffic since inexpensively as feasible and wringing as much income away from people while going chess pieces around a board and making the most of shareholder value. “

