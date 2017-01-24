Maximus Melody Night

Lahore, January 21 st 2017:

Maximus Advertisers held an exclusive Melody Night in order to showcase

its brand image to the people and discuss various business opportunities with its existing clients as well

as targeting new audience at Park Lane Hotel Lahore. The Event Titled #MaximusMelodyNight featured

Nescafe Basement Fame singer Rizwan Anwar and Dhol performance by Kashif Ali.

About Maximus:

Maximus a 360-degree solution powerhouse is a creative advertising and digital marketing agency based

in Lahore. Co-founded by Abrar & Ilyas, team of professionals came to give a practical shape to corporate

scenario, Maximus is about making two different ends meet – Client and the copy. Acoustic jam

happening over copywriting sessions, writing social media updates lengthier than a expression but

shorter than a Tweet Turing peoples stories into campaigns.

The Event was exclusive and was attended by people from media fraternity including bloggers socialites

and friends. Some of the media personalities that graced the occasion with their presence were Sana

Sarfaraz, Sara Sarfaraz, Mishelle e Hira, Momin Ali Munshi, Iman Ali, Eesha Omer Jalal and others.

Maximus Advertisers organized the event and Transmedia Digital Solutions did PR.

The purpose of the event was to showcase the brand image and celebrate an evening full of fun live

music and dinner in Lahore’s chill atmosphere with breath taking view to make people feel warm and

enjoy to the fullest.

About Transmedia:

Transmedia is a team of enterprising Public Relations service providers, Social Media Managers and

Event Planners. Our team plans, executes and monitors results of social and digital media campaigns

and PR events. It is a one-stop solution for all your image building campaigns, strategizing, public

relations needs, copywriting, delivery and thorough execution. We adopt a strategic approach to helping

clients meet their varying business goals.