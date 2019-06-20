Mobile Review: Infinix Smart 3 Plus

A decade ago you couldn’t get a smartphone without spending a significant amount of money. Today smartphones offer much more value and can even be found on a tight budget. Among the top brands that are offering such value for money is Infinix.

Infinix offers smartphones designed for the youth and so the devices are resourceful, high in value but still fairly affordable.

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus is the latest phone launched by the brand. The phone offers a premium aesthetic and features a 6.2” inch HD+ Waterdrop display with a 720×1520 resolution. The Smart 3 Plus is also one of the most affordable smartphones (at PKR 16,999) to offer triple rear cameras, face unlock feature and finger scanning sensors.

The phone has an appealing design and comes in three colours (Blue, black and brown). The smooth viewing angles and the shimmery reflective cover give the phone a premium look which is sure to catch the eye.

The triple rear AI camera is the real star of this phone and allows for i-HDR, Bokeh, RGB Depth, Night detection shots, geo tagging and a dual high brightness Led flash. The front selfie camera is at 8MP while the rear ones are at 13MP, 2MP and a QVGA lens. The phone delivers high image quality in photos captured during the daylight and decent edge detection in Bokeh shots. The triple camera feature is something you can’t find with competitors in this price range and is what makes this phone extraordinary.

Although the phone offers a non-removable Li-Po battery, however it’s 3500 mAh makes it equipped to power the device for 10-12 hours. The fact that the battery life runs all day at ease is something that users will appreciate from this device.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with a 2GB RAM and offers a built in memory of 32GB. Those who require larger phone space will like to hear that the Smart 3 Plus does support a microSD card that can expand the memory upto 256GB.

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus is 4G enabled and also offers access to 3G and 2G networks. The phone has Bluetooth, FM Radio and Hotspot capability and a WiFi that functions at 802.11 b/g/n.

Display and usage of apps is clear and effective. However the phone does struggle with handling heavy apps when multitasking. That said the phone is still capable of efficient everyday usage and even regular gameplay.

Overall the Smart 3 Plus is quite a beautiful phone with a large display which offers exceptional features at its price point. As a budget phone the device not only offers the basic requirements, but allows for high end features such as the fingerprint sensors and the triple camera which make the smartphone appealing and definitely worth the money.

More information about the Smart 3 Plus: