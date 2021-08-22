Operators of a peer to peer financing platform

Operator of the peer-to-peer financing platform shall suggest an appropriate entity, with the exception of a non-profit appropriate entity, involved with management of the lending platform that is peer-to-peer.

Tasks of an operator of the peer-to-peer financing platform while the means of addition thereof into the Public List of Operators of a Peer-to-Peer Lending system are controlled by the legislation.

Information and papers become submitted for addition into the Public List of Operators of a Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform

An entity can be contained in the Public List of Operators of a Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform if it satisfies certain requirements specified in Paragraph 3 of Article 12, Paragraphs 1 and 3 of Article 31 and Paragraphs 4 and 5 of Article 37 associated with Law and submits documents, information, and/or information towards the authority that is supervisory online payday AK specified when you look at the supervisory authorityвЂ™s legislations:

application regarding inclusion in the Public List of Operators of a Peer-to-Peer Lending system;

Documents, data, and/or information confirming that the entities specified in Paragraph 2 of Article 37 of the statutory law meet up with the demands created in Paragraphs 1 and 3 of Article 31 associated with the legislation;

papers, data, and/or information confirming information about conformity aided by the requirement according associated with the authorised money as specified in Paragraph 4 of Article 37 associated with the legislation;

authorized company continuity plan in compliance with all the demands specified in Paragraph 5 of Article 37 regarding the legislation;

laws relevant to evaluation for the credit score associated with the borrowers and lending that is responsible compliance using the provisions of Paragraph 3 of Article 12 for the legislation.

Levy for entering regarding the list

Ahead of trying to get being entered in the Public List of Operators of a Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform working according to the Republic of Lithuania Law on property associated Credit it is crucial to cover to the account for the State Tax Inspectorate (STI) a situation levy for entering in the List, which will be currently EUR 149 (the levels of levies are fixed in accordance with Resolution of this federal federal Government of this Republic of Lithuania No 1458 ).

The process for the generation of online banking requests in to the earnings collection records for the STI and also the true variety of earnings collection reports can be obtained on the internet site associated with STI.

1 вЂ“ Available just in Lithuanian.

Demands relevant into the supervisors plus the stakeholders of an operator of the peer-to-peer financing platform

Manager of this operator of the peer-to-peer financing platform shall suggest the supervisor or an associate for the administration human body or any other authority (aside from conference of stakeholders) as founded because of the legislation regulating the appropriate as a type of the operator of the peer-to-peer financing platform or foundation papers thereof.

If your share regarding the voting liberties or even the authorised money held by a supervisor, normal or appropriate entity or perhaps a jointly running entity equals to or surpasses 20 percent or if this kind of entity might have a primary and/or indirect decisive effect on the lending company on the basis of the meaning created in what the law states on Consolidated Financial Reporting by sets of Undertakings, such someone shall perhaps perhaps perhaps not qualify to carry a handling place, if he or she fulfills one or more for the following conditions: