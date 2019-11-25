Pakistan’s first 32MP In-display Selfie Camera Smartphone, Infinix S5 is Now Available

Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand has launched a new addition for their popular S series, Infinix S5 in Pakistan. Coming in with a 32MP In-display selfie camera, 6.6” punch hole display, quad rear camera and elegant crystal feather pattern design, S5 allows consumers to enjoy the latest premium technology packed in one phone without costing them much. Infinix collaborated with the charismatic actress Sana Javed for the launch of this sensational smartphone. Infinix S5 comes in three variants, S5 Lite, S5 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and S5 6GB RAM+128GB ROM. Infinix S5 4GB RAM+64GB ROM is available for Rs. 23,999 and Infinix S5 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant is available for Rs. 27,999 online on Daraz.pk and offline as well. Those who will buy Infinix S5 from Daraz.pk will also get free Infinix Xband.

S5’s 32MP In-display selfie camera comes with HDR+ Backlit selfie support which intelligently balances brightness and color calibrations on multi-level exposures. With S5’S In-display selfie camera, not only the object, the whole background will be clear and viewable. With its AI technology, the selfie camera identifies both the subject and the object placed in the background and then captures a detailed picture for you, ensuring the right balance of light on the subject and background resulting in breathtaking captures.

The device features a 6.6” punch hole display with the selfie camera installed inside the punch hole. With this display, users get a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio that leads to more screen for displaying the pictures, movies and games. S5’s punch hole display provides users with the best viewing experience when multi-tasking or reading their favorite content.

The 16MP AI Quad rear camera setup of S5 empower users to become professional photographers. Users can find wide angle and macro lens that allows them to capture almost most of the scenes visible to human eye. In dim light conditions, users can easily capture clear pictures. S5 comes with AI scene recognition feature which adjusts the parameters to match perfectly with the scenes. Moreover Infinix S5 is capable of recording super-macro video at 1080p resolution.

With this new phone, Infinix adopted a unique approach for the design. S5 comes with a simple yet elegant design approach called crystal feather pattern design. The phone feels comfortable to hold in hands and gives the same feeling as if holding a flagship phone in hands. The Multi-color design of Infinix S5 aims to offer users more choices to choose from. The overall design adds a premium touch to the device. The phone will be available in Nebula Black, Violet and Quetzal Cyan color.

Country Head Pakistan, Mr. Joe Hu commented on the launch of S5, “Infinix understands the importance of having a smartphone that gives the best photography experience to the users and therefore to provide users with the best photography experience, we have launched Infinix S5. We hope to deliver quality products in future with the same understanding and dedication and we hope to maintain the same enthusiasm in our customers.”

Infinix S5 specifications;

S5 4GB RAM+64GB ROM & 6GB RAM+128GB ROM Network: 4G/3G/2G OS Version: Android™ 9 Pie Processor: MediaTek Helio P22 Display: 6.6-inch HD+ Punch Hole Display Battery: 4000mAh Front camera: 32MP In-display Selfie Rear camera: 16MP+5MP+2MP+QVGA Memory: 4GB RAM+64GB ROM & 6GB RAM+128GB ROM Colors: Crystal quetzal feather pattern design: Quetzal Cyan, Nebula Black and Violet

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/pk