Pay Delights Cashback Offer with ICICI Bank Cards day

Your income just got better day! Presenting Pay Day Delights, a treat that is special ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Card, which provides you a worthwhile experience, whenever you invest together with your card across numerous groups.

Make use of your ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards for no less than ?5000 between your 1 st and 3 rd of each and every thirty days, while making your earnings time even more rewarding.

Payday Delights Offer -HIGHEST 1000-

SPENDERS WILL GET

CASHBACK

WORTH ?1000

ON BUY OF MINIMUM ?5000

Offer valid on 1 st to 3 rd of each month

To participate, offer a call that is missed your authorized mobile number on 08030636167 or SMS PAYDAY to 5676766. 08030636167 or SMS PAYDAY to 5676766.

The offer is finished on March 3, 2019

So, rush and include more worthiness to your income time with ICICI charge cards!

Don’t have an ICICI Bank Card? Apply now

The Offer has Expired. T&C of Pay Day Delights Cashback Offer

A. Definitions

For the intended purpose of these conditions and terms (“Terms and Conditions”):

“Card” shall mean an ICICI Bank VISA / AMEX / Master Card charge card and/or ICICI Bank Debit Card released by ICICI Bank is valid and subsisting throughout the Program Period.

“Card Holder/s” shall suggest such customer/s to whom a Card happens to be granted and that is authorized to carry the Card and who has got received the interaction regarding the system from ICICI Bank according to the Program by means of direct mailer / emailer / SMS or just about any other mode according to the discernment of ICICI Bank.

“Gift” or “Cash straight straight Back” shall mean money back of Rs. 1000 during offer duration

“Offer Period” shall suggest period commencing from 1 st to 3 rd each and every thirty day period, (both times inclusive)

“Retail Purchase” shall suggest such purchase, which was produced by the Credit/Debit Card Holder/s by swiping the Card on any bank’s electronic information capture terminal throughout the Promo Period.

Cash withdrawals on ATMs, Mutual Funds, wallet transactions (for eg. PayTM), Insurance & Tax Payments won’t be a transaction that is eligible this program.

“Offer” shall suggest the experience of creating Retail s that are purchase( of Rs. 5000 or above making use of ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card throughout the offer duration ( e.g. 3 deals well well worth Rs. 2000, Rs. 2000 & Rs. 1000, made during first 3 times of 30 days). 1,000 greatest spenders who’ve registered for the offer shall be gratified aided by the Cashback or present.

“Offer registration” shall suggest the activity of indicating interest in the offer by providing a missed call on 08030636167 from your own authorized mobile number with ICICI Bank throughout the Program Period.

“Primary conditions and terms” shall suggest the stipulations applicable to your Card as well as these conditions and terms.

“Void Transaction” shall mean any deal wherein the deal has had spot but is terminated because of the online Merchant ahead of settlement with ICICI Bank.

B. Program / Offer. The Offer is legitimate for Card Holder/s just who possess finished Offer enrollment within Offer duration.

Money back will be relevant limited to those people who have registered for the Offer and made cumulative retail purchase of minimum Rs. 5000 making use of ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Card through the provide Period.

Upon the Card Holder/s fulfilling the system requisites, according to this program conditions and terms, money back shall be credited towards the Card Holders’ ICICI Bank Savings/Credit Card Account within 60 times post the offer expiry.

A Cardholder are going to be eligible to only 1 present corresponding into the Retail s that are purchase( made throughout the thirty day period. ( e.g. Client can avail gift/cashback of Rs. 1,000 for thirty days of July 2017 & once again exact same consumer can avail gift/cashback of Rs. 1,000 in the the following month)

This system is relevant when it comes to Card that is primary Holder/s rather than valid for void deals.

In the event of a cancelled deal, and post termination of deal the actual quantity of the present value is debited through the cardholder’s account in the event that gift was offered currently.

Acceptance of the present by the Debit Card Holder/s comprises authorization for ICICI Bank and its own Affiliates to use the Credit/Debit Card Holder/s title & other details that are furnished to ICICI Bank, sound and commentary to promote and marketing purposes in any medium without having to be liable to spend any extra fees towards the Debit Card Holder/s.

No questions are going to be amused 3 months following the closing date associated with offer period when the deal was made (which will be 3 rd of every month)

Just those clients registering until third of a would qualify to be considered eligible for cashback in that thirty days month. But, customers registered in previous months would additionally be regarded as qualified to receive cashback for the reason that thirty days.

C. Other Conditions And Terms. The involvement when you look at the system is totally voluntary which is grasped, that the involvement because of the Credit/Debit Card Holder/s will probably be considered to own been made for a basis that is voluntary.

This Offer can’t be clubbed with virtually any Offer which may be distributed around the ICICI Bank Card Holder/s.

In the event that Credit/Debit Card Holder/s ceases to function as Credit/Debit Card Holder/s whenever you want throughout the money regarding the system, all of the benefits beneath the Program shall lapse and shall never be open to the Credit/Debit Card Holder/s.

All disputes are susceptible to the jurisdiction that is exclusive of competent courts/tribunals of Mumbai.

All interaction / notices pertaining to this scheduled program should really be addressed to “ICICwe Bank Limited, ICICI mobile Banking Center, ICICI Bank Tower, 7th flooring, Survey no: 115/27, Plot no. 12, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad – 500032, Asia.

The decision of ICICI Bank shall be final and binding in all respects in all matters relating to the program.

These Terms will probably be as well as and not in replacement / derogation to your terms that are primary Conditions governing the Credit/Debit Card of ICICI Bank. All terms that are capitalized although not defined herein shall have the particular definitions ascribed to it within the main stipulations.

ICICI Bank shall never be liable in virtually any manner whatsoever for almost any loss/ damage/ claim that could arise away from usage or else of any goods/ services availed of by the Credit/Debit Card Holder/s beneath the system.

ICICI Bank reserves the proper to modify change that is or some of the terms relevant pay day title loans towards the Program without assigning any reasons or without any previous intimation whatsoever. ICICI Bank additionally reserves the proper to discontinue this program without assigning any reasons or without the previous intimation whatsoever.

ICICI Bank reserves the ability to disqualify any Merchant Establishment or Credit/Debit Card Holder/s through the advantages of this program if any fraudulent task is defined as being completed for the intended purpose of availing the huge benefits beneath the system or else by utilization of the Card at an ICICI Bank terminal.

The Program is certainly not available wherever forbidden and / or on product / items / services for which such programs cannot be provided for almost any reason whatsoever

Thank you for rating the offer. We now have currently received your vote.