Please sign up for the Direct Deposit of your Refund in eServices!

Sign in to eServices through Banner self-serve and choose the ‘Refunds’ option at the top of the screen or choose ‘Electronic Refunds’ under the ‘My Profile Setup’ block to provide your bank information

Complete this form that is online request a refund of your W&M Student Account credit balance

Please read below for more information on the W&M refund process

Student Account Refund Process

The Financial Aid Office will disburse funds to your student account on the day that is first of if all requirements for receiving these funds have been met (see the Financial Aid website for more information).

If a credit balance of more than $5.00 exists on your student account and is the direct result of federal loans or grants (Plus Loans, Direct Loans, Perkins Loans, Pell Grants, SEOG Grants) you are automatically refunded within 2 weeks of disbursement following federal guidelines. If you have not received your refund within two weeks of disbursement, please complete the form that is online.

Parent Plus Loan credit balances are refunded to the parent unless the parent designates the learning student as the recipient during the loan application process. Parent Plus loan refunds are mailed to the parent’s address listed on the loan application.

Refunds for overpayments are issued as:

Direct deposit to your bank speedyloan.net/uk/payday-loans-dby account if you have signed up for eRefund via eServices A paper check mailed in the following address priority: CSU or GSH Box

Local Address

Permanent Mailing Address

Paper checks mailed off campus are issued to the most address that is current Banner. Please complete a refund request form for any address that is temporary. It is the responsibility of the student to update their local and permanent mailing address by logging into Banner self service.

Please be prepared to cover any non-WM costs for housing, meals and other personal expenses until your refund is available.

W&M Express Transfers

The Bursar’s Office will begin W&M that is processing Express transfer requests for book purchases at the W&M Barnes and Noble Bookstore on August 3, 2020. Please see our W&M Express page for more information and a link to the new online request form.

Refunds for withdrawal from the university, Dropped Classes and/or Reduced Course Load

If you are planning to withdraw from William & Mary, please see the university’s withdrawal schedule for fee and tuition adjustment guidelines. Depending on your course load and the date you drop a course, you might or may not be entitled to a reduction in tuition and fees. If you have questions regarding a possible tuition reduction, please contact our office for refund information at (757) 221-1220 or bursar.

Students withdrawing from all classes or below half-time and whose financial aid has not been confirmed will be responsible for all charges still owed to William & Mary. Financial Aid may not be disbursed if the learning student is no longer enrolled. Contact the Financial Aid Office at (757) 221-2420 before withdrawing from all classes or below half-time.

Military Tuition Assistance (TA) is awarded to a service member under the assumption that the service member will attend school for the period that is entire which the assistance is awarded. The service member will no longer be eligible for the full amount of military TA funds originally awarded if a service member withdraws on or before the 60 percent portion of the period. To comply with the policy of the Department of Defense Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), William & Mary will return any unearned military TA funds on a proportional basis through at least the 60 percent portion of the period for which they were provided. Any unearned military TA funds will be returned directly to the branch that is military not to the service member. The calculation of the return may result in the service member owing a balance to W&M. If the service member stops attending due to a military service obligation, W&M will work with the service member to identify a solution that will not result in a student debt for the returned TA portion. All military TA will be considered earned if a service member withdraws after the 60 percent portion of the term.

Federal Financial Aid

Federal Financial Aid regulations require that student’s give the university permission to pay charges that are miscellaneousi.e. student health charges, library fines, parking fines, etc.) or term that is prior owed by the student from current term Title IV federal funds. The Federal Financial Aid Release form must be submitted to allow our office to apply aid to these charges. Failure to submit this form to the Bursar’s Office may result in a restrictive hold on the student’s account if these charges are past due. Download the FFA Release Form (pdf).

Refund Replacement Checks

A stop payment and reissue request form must be submitted to the Bursar’s office to initiate the replacement of a refund check. Requests for replacement refund checks will not be processed until 14 calendar days after the date the check was issued. All replacement checks will be mailed to the student’s CSU box, GSH box, or the mailing address that is local. Complete the Stop Payment Request form.