POL Prices likely to Decrease Next Month

The government is expected to cut prices of various petroleum products from December 1, learnt on Monday.

The domestic price of petrol is likely to be decreased by Rs3.0, high speed diesel Rs4.10, light diesel Rs2.50, kerosene oil Rs3.50 and high octane by Rs4.50 per liter, Samaa reported quoting a summary prepared by the state-run Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

The summary would be sent for approval on November 30 as part of monthly revision of the POL prices.

According to the summary, the downward revision of POL prices has been suggested following 8 dollar per barrel decline in international market during the current month.