Recording an event. Any employee by having an SA Health HAD login can record an event into SLS.

Undergraduates/students ought to learn to record incidents into SLS, nevertheless the Clinical supervisor must certanly be entered under ‘Other individuals involved’ given that ‘Reporter of this incident’.

Updates and outages

For a summary of current and SLS that are upcoming and outages, look at Safety Learning System Notices web page.

Where you’ll get assistance

All questions should really be directed into the very first example to the relevant SLS neighborhood web web site administrator in the immediate following:

Patient incidents (PDF 239KB) – Safety and Quality/Clinical Governance device

Worker incidents – WHS Risk management.

Contact information for those staff can be seen in the relevant SLS internet web page.

Typical forms of inquiries consist of:

Changes or improvements to SLS

When you have any tips for modifications to SLS, please finish all chapters of the Change Request Form (PDF 29KB) and deliver to Safety that is local and Manager. Ahead of publishing the shape, regional assessment along with possible affected users of this requested modification must take place. Affected users include administrators of other SLS modules, WHS supervisors, committees and protection and Quality governance.

Change needs for the individual Incident module are evaluated by the SLS Change Request Advisory Group (regards to guide) (PDF 45KB).

SA Wellness Protection and Quality Device

SLS Management TeamTelephone: (08) 8226 6177 / (08) 8226 6196Email: Safetylearningsystem@sa.gov.au

Individual Incident Management in complete safety Training System

Patient incidents – accidents, incidents, near-misses in health care: exactly how we report, investigate, prevent and just simply just take duty for mishaps

Employee Incidents in Protection Training System

Modifications into the Safety training System (SLS) now permits reporting of most incidents that affect SA Heatlh employees, maybe not simply patient incidents

Safety Incidents in Protection Training System

Information regarding the reporting and review of both crisis and non-emergency protection incidents when you look at the protection training System

Notifications in Safety Training System. Safety Training System Notices

Notifications module within SLS provides a system for nominated SA wellness supervisors to record particular categories of Notifiable activities

Information and notices for clinicians in the Safety training System

