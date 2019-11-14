Redefine viewing experience with the new Infinix S5’s 6.6” Punch Hole display

Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand Infinix is known for delivering unique and quality smartphones as well as being cost effective. With Infinix S5, the latest addition to their selfie series, Infinix is providing users with a smartphone with which they can go all screen. Infinix S5 comes with punch hole technology boasting a 6.6” punch hole display.

Nowadays, the smartphone industry is bombarded with waterdrop notch screens and like always, Infinix wants its users to stand out from everyone else. With S5’s 6.6” punch hole display, users get a higher screen-to-body ratio that leads to more screen for displaying the pictures, movies and games. Infinix S5 features a 32MP In-display selfie camera. The punch hole is located on the upper left corner that makes it easier when taking selfies. With this display, users can enjoy a massive 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. Its predecessor Infinix S4 came with a beautiful waterdrop notch rocking a 88% screen-to-body ratio. However with this new generation smartphone users can now have more screen to work on thanks to the premium punch hole technology.

With the 6.6” punch hole display, users can get the best viewing experience when multi-tasking or reading their favorite content. Moreover the phone comes pre-installed with fun and lifestyle wallpapers that adapt perfectly with the punch hole. To make things look more advance and up-to-date, the punch hole comes with animations when opening & using the camera application. This neat little integration in the OS with the punch hole truly give a sense of premium usability.

All other brands offering this technology are asking a lot of money and this is where Infinix takes the lead. Infinix S5 will be the first smartphone in its price range to offer this technology. Keeping in mind the brands previous pricing strategy, we can assume that the price of this phone will definitely be budget-friendly.