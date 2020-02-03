Riversong – Yellostone Duo Redefining Smart Accessories Sales Culture in Pakistan

Riversong, a smartphone accessories brand with its presence in more than 30 countries is all set to launch its premium products in Pakistan. The launch event is going to be held on February 01, 2020, in Pearl Continental, Lahore.

Riversong has chosen ‘Yellostone Technologies (Private) Limited’, as its exclusive official distributor to make Riversong products available nationwide in Pakistan. To further facilitate consumers, Riversong has collaborated with Cube, an e-commerce portal. Buyers can now have access to original Riversong accessories, simply by visiting official website of Cube, https://cubeonline.pk/.

Riversong is offering accessories like Power Banks, Smart Watches, Fitness Bands, Car Chargers, Wall Chargers, Cables, Earphones, Earbuds and Headphones in Pakistan. All these accessories are designed in California and have amazing product quality.

This partnership will provide peace of mind to the customers of Pakistan by providing them with official, genuine, tax paid and legally imported accessories with 365days replacement warranty at amazing prices.

Syed Ali Yousuf, Riversong Global COO -Sales said,

“Riversong with its vision to inspire, always endeavors to facilitate its customers at large. Now the brand has gone one step further and decided to collaborate with Yellostone, a leading distribution company in Pakistan. This collaboration will provide our consumers with a chance to have access to the original Riversong products directly. I hope that this partnership will give new meaning to the sales culture and prove fruitful in the years to come.”

The CEO of Yellostone, Farid Ullah Jan commented on this joint venture that,

“Our partnership with Riversong is based on the requirements of our valuable customers who deserve to have genuine, word class, quality accessories needed for day to day usage; be it audio, power, smart wearable or basic items such as cables or chargers. Moreover, Riversong products come with replacement warranty which depicts our confidence in product quality.”

Riversong offers innovative, user-friendly gadgets to customers worldwide. Riversong’s launch in Pakistan, with a creative product portfolio, is surely a feast for the consumers. Yellostone with its trustworthy provision of services has quickly earned the reputation of a reliable distributor. The alliance of Riversong and Yellostone will open a new chapter in the realm of smartphone accessories sales culture in Pakistan.