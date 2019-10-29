Say Hello to Infinix Hot 8, the new mid-range champion in town

Are you looking for a phone with excellent Battery Life, a big display with minimum bezels and outstanding camera performance at an affordable price? Your search is over. Infinix Hot 8 the latest addition to the globally acclaimed Hot series from leading smartphone brand Infinix, offers you a big 5000mAh Battery, a beautiful big 6.6” HD+ display and triple rear cameras without costing you a fortune. The phone has been crowned as a true mid-range champion by all the tech influencers.

Infinix Hot 8 is powered by a 5000mAh battery that can easily last for 4 days. Watch your favorite TV shows or play your favorite games without worrying about charging your phone. Hot 8 supports 2A fast charge technology so that you can charge your phone without wasting your precious time.

Infinix Hot 8’s large 6.6-inch HD+ screen with waterdrop notch, provides phenomenal viewing experience and the slim bezels ensure you get more screen to work on. With the tiny waterdrop notch on the top, you will get 90% screen-to-body ratio. The phone’s screen is just incredible and it makes working on multi-screen it a phenomenal experience.

The phone comes with triple rear camera set up (13MP+2MP+QVGA) with 4 flashlights. The cameras have AI technology that helps in capturing photos with rich details. The 8MP selfie camera comes with background blurring option as well as AI beauty algorithm and a flash light. That’s not all, you can also find other features such as Ar stickers, HDR mode etc to add more fun and clarity to your pictures.

Apart from the above mentioned features, Hot 8 also comes with Dirac sound effect to improve sound quality. The phone is packed with 2.0 GHz Quad-Core processor for ensuring fast and smooth user experience. You can find all the important sensors such as fingerprint, gyroscope, proximity etc on this phone. Hot 8 runs latest android version 9.0 with Infinix UI XOS 5.0 which is known for being super user friendly. What else do you need in a smartphone??

When compared with other phones in the same price category such as Realme C2, Samsung A10s, Vivo Y9 and OPPO A5s, Infinix Hot 8 easily takes the lead. The phone offers a lot more than what the competitors are offering in the respective price range. Infinix is the only phone offering triple rear cameras, a battery capacity of 5000mAh and a big 6.6 HD+ display. In all other mentioned smartphones, you will get the standard dual rear camera with normal display size and a battery capacity even lower than 4500mAh.

Infinix Hot 8 is available online as well as offline in three variants. Hot 8 2+32GB is available for Rs. 16,999, Hot 8 4+64GB is available for Rs. 18,999 and Hot 8 lite is available for Rs. 12,999. Hot 8 is nothing short of a miracle in terms of specifications and the price it comes with