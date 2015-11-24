Shaharyar Khan says PCB to Consult PM on India Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan said that he would take Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif into confidence about a proposed cricket series with arch-rival India.

“There is no possibility of meeting Prime Minister Sharif at the moment as he is going abroad for a conference. But I will brief him about the development,” Khan told media persons in Lahore.

About his meeting with BCCI Chairman Shashank Manohar in Dubai yesterday, he said that two sides had fruitful talks.

“ECB Chairman Giles Clarke facilitated the meeting and welcomed us at the ICC headquarters. It was mutually agreed that both PCB and BCCI will not comment on the matter,” he said.

Giles Clarke will give a briefing about the series, he added.

To a question, Shaharyar said that he was proud to see the improved ground fielding of the national side in the one-day series against England.

“Winning or losing is part of the game. But our players played with a lot of passion in the last one dayer. 350 was a big score.”

Responding to a question about Sartaj Aziz statement that India was not willing to at a neutral venue, Khan said that that “this was our series.”

The PCB chief welcomed the statement of Sri Lanka Cricket Board (PCB) about hosting the series, but he said that it was too early to comment any further.