Smart just got smarter!!! Infinix Launches Smart 3 Plus 3+32GB Variant in Pakistan

An exciting news for Infinix customers, Infinix has introduced an upgraded version of their hottest selling smartphone, Infinix Smart 3 Plus. The new version comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The phone can be purchased for Rs. 15,999 and is available both online and offline. Smart 3 plus 2+32GB variant was launched earlier this year and now on popular demand from the fans, Infinix has introduced this new upgraded variant.

Smart 3 Plus became an instant hit when it was first introduced and launched in the market because of the unique features it offered and its economical price. The phone comes equipped with triple rear camera, 6.2” Waterdrop display and a powerful battery. It has received great reviews both by professional tech gurus and ordinary consumers. With this new variant, customers can now enjoy smooth smartphone experience as well as high end features such as such as triple rear camera, 6.2” HD+ waterdrop display without breaking their bank.

Joe Hu, the country manager for Infinix Pakistan commented on the launch of this new variant, “The people in Pakistan really love our Smart 3 Plus phone and as a token of appreciation for their continuous love and support, we are excited to provide them with a more powerful version of Smart 3 plus. He further added, “At Infinix we recognize the importance of consumer’s and we always live up to their expectations by delivering them what they want”.

Infinix is one of the exclusive brands in the country that has launched budget smartphones with triple camera options. Smart 3 Plus 3+32GB variant will continue to be the consumers leading choice in this price category.

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/pk