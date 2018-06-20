TECNO Camon X & X Pro Buzzing in Pakistani Market

TECNO Mobile, a premium brand with its presence in 40 different global emerging markets, held a media conference on 12th May to announce the release of its latest Clear Selfie smartphones – CAMON X and CAMON X Pro – in the upcoming month. It has now been buzzing in the Pakistani markets, quickly becoming one of the best deals in the mobile phone world!

“The launch event was fantastic”. This was the reaction of almost all the attendees of the amazing CAMON X and CAMON X Pro launch held at the Nishat Hotel, Lahore. May it be the media, the chief guest, or the host team; everyone enjoyed an exciting evening that offered good food, great ambience and an even better product experience. Since the successful launch, Camon X and X Pro have become officially available across Pakistan.

Mr. Vane Ni, Deputy General Manager, Brand Management Centre, TRANSSION Holdings talked about various points which make TECNO’s products unique and value-worthy, “At TECNO, we try to develop our products with a unique story behind each new release. There is no fixed set of instructions for the next launch. We take insights from our customers’ preferences to develop a ground-breaking product made for their specific lifestyles, which consequently displaces the competition with ease”

CAMON X and CAMON X Pro were created to take on the competition in the best selfie smartphone category, and their revolutionary technologies and competitive specifications are making this a reality.

THE CAMON X

The Camon X being the standard smartphone, features up-to-the-mark technology which gives optimal experience in its price range. With its 20MP selfie camera along with a 2.0GHz processor, it packs a punch with its sleek and beautiful design. It also hosts a 3750 mAh battery, 6 inch display, 32GB ROM, 3GB RAM and last but not least, the smart HiOS based on Android 8.1.

With a dual ISP image processor, CAMON X can process actions a lot faster as both processors work synchronized. Dark state and noise reduction on the CAMON X has been upgraded by 20% while balancing the color so it can be more pleasant for users to capture incredibly stunning pictures.

THE CAMON X Pro

The big brother, CAMON X Pro debuts 24MP + 16MP selfie and rear cameras with increased image definition to ensure that images are clearer and sharper. It dons a 6-inch FHD screen with 2.5D corning glass protection, 18:9 full-view screen, 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, 3750 mAh battery and superfast face recognition technology.

Along with the powerful camera, the Camon X Pro also features 3-HRD function, 4-in-1 Imaging, large aperture, AI beautification and some useful photo management features.

TECNO Mobile ensures that their smartphones are long-lasting, secure and durable. With its Hi0S, security is updated and a heating sensor helps keep the phone cool in hot weather. Moreover, TECNO is offering 100-days replacement warranty along with a 13-month after sales service warranty to all its customers, which will be provided by their servicing brand CarlCare, just in case. The location of the nearest CarlCare center can be found from the conveniently built-in phone app.

With features more favorable to the younger generation and selfie fanatics, TECNO is tapping the largest segment of Pakistani smartphone users, giving them revolutionary camera advancements and an attractive design. The CAMON X and CAMON X PRO really do let you “Experience More” and enjoy TECNO’s innovative technology at its best.

For more details, please visit:

http://pk.tecno-mobile.com/gh/phones/product-detail/product/camon-x/

http://pk.tecno-mobile.com/gh/phones/product-detail/product/camon-x-pro/