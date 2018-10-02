TECNO Continues To Be a Shining Example for Company-Dealer Relationships in the Industry

Setting the bar high as always, TECNO MOBILE flew its best-selling dealers, distributors and best performing employees out on an exciting tour of the UK where they also visited the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City Football Club. The focus of this trip was to encourage their efforts and to build a better relationship with their dealers and distributors spread across Asia, Middle East and Africa and to reward them for their outstanding performance.

“TECNO MOBILE understands that dealers and distributors have as much a role to play in the smartphone industry as the brands whose smartphones they provide. Seeing this, we recognize the need for extending relief and goodwill towards dealers and will continue to nurture relationships with both consumers and dealers,” said General Manager for Tecno Pakistan, Willy Cui.

TECNO MOBILE is the official partner of Manchester City Football Club and began this multi-year partnership in 2016. Together with Manchester City, TECNO MOBILE has expanded its global reach to connect with even more people to provide them with innovative, cutting-edge smartphones with each smartphone series offering something for everyone.

This is not the first time TECNO MOBILE has arranged such an exciting trip for its dealers. Last year a similar trip was arranged by the brand. TECNO MOBILE has achieved its success by custom tailoring its marketing strategy according to the situation at hand. TECNO MOBILE has smartly identified that it is not enough to simply cater to consumers, brands must cultivate the entire ecosystem and establish good relations with their dealers and distributors as well.

About TECNO Mobile

Established in 2006, TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of “Expect More”, TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localised innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. It is a major global player with presence in around 50 emerging markets across the world. In 2017, TECNO achieved a sales volume of more than 43 million units. TECNO Mobile is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com/pk