TECNO GRABS A HUGE PORTION OF SMARTPHONE SALES IN PAKISTAN

As the technology is reshaping the world, it has created a huge impact on the user-friendly

devices. By the advent of handheld devices, tables have turned in their favor. Smartphone

sales have, to a surprise surpassed the sales of portable and table devices. It has been

reported by IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker that phone companies shipped a total of

344.3 million smartphones in the first quarter of 2017. It comes as a surprise though that

the total market share of old companies is being challenged by rather new companies who

have amazingly succeeded in capturing the attention of consumers spread across the globe.

Tecno Mobiles, a success story from amongst these brands is making headlines and for the

right reason. Founded in 2006, it has already started to affect the global share of the mobile

phone companies. In 2011 Tenco achieved a benchmark by introducing the first dual-sim

mobile in Africa. It was not much later that in 2012 Tecno launched its first smartphone in

the market. In 2015 it became the number-one brand in African market with a total share

of 23.4%, a place that Tecno still retains. Tecno Mobiles has since then spread its wings

from African markets to the other regions of the world and now has its footprints and

presence in over 40 countries.

In April this year, Tecno took to the Pakistani markets by introducing a wide range of

smartphones specifically designed to fulfill the needs and choices of the youth. Peculiar and

innovative features like high-end selfie cameras integrated with the latest technology in

these smartphones have gained a new high record of appreciation from the youth that

constitutes around 60% of the Pakistani population. Such a penetration within a short span

of time has not match in the recent history of the mobile market. It is no wonder why the

competitors have started to feel shaken by this unprecedented growth of Tecno. Since then

Tecno, which

started in 3

metropolitans,

has spread

across 25 cities in Pakistan within a short period of time.

As the numbers fill colors in the story of mobile sales, it is worth mentioning that the sales

of Tecno Mobiles have surpassed over 120 million units till now.

With a vision of “Think Globally Act Locally” Tenco has been reshaping the multi-sensory

experiences through the introduction of innovative technologies in high-end devices.

User-friendly, a single word that describes the effort of R&D team of Tecno behind every

device being produced has played a major role in securing the attention of the customers.

Tecno understanding the importance of vivid visual and sound effects in a smart phone, has

introduced high end cameras for brighter selfies and other amazing features that other

companies have failed to impart in their devices. It is no wonder why Tenco is becoming a

global threat to those companies who have till now relied upon the success of their old

bench mark phones to achieve more sales. Tenco, introducing innovation in every smart

phone is all set to become a huge competitor in the global mobile market.