TECNO Launches Spark 4 In Pakistan

Leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer, TECNO has launched its most awaited smartphone, SPARK 4 today for Pakistan’s audience at an affordable price of 15,999. The latest addition to the company’s mid-range category is a successor to the company’s globally acclaimed, SPARK GO.

Spark 4 is available for purchase across online at Daraz as well as offline channels. There is an exclusive offer for Daraz customers, if customers make the purchase via Daraz, they will also get a gift box along with the phone.

General Manager Tecno Mobile Pakistan, Creek Ma said,

“Our prior focus is to ensure that our company keeps manufacturing smartphones that are integrated with the latest technology. With the amazing launch of Spark 4, we are quite confident that we are remarkably attaining the commitment to provide best smartphones having latest features with minimum price range in the market. We ensure that our smartphones are exactly in accordance with the current needs of our customers. Hence, we are certainly expanding our offline distribution of phones to make sure that our users never face any issue regarding the availability of latest launched Spark 4 as well as our other phones even if they are located in remote areas of Pakistan.”

Tecno Spark 4 is the first-ever budget-friendly phone to feature multiple highly advanced features. It has 13MP triple rear camera at the back and 8MP front camera enable the users to capture brilliant photos in all lighting conditions. The biggest highlight of SPARK 4 is its 6.6’ large screen, true super full view experience to users.

Spark 4 is equipped with 32GB ROM, offers decent storage option for storing photos, videos, and movies. 3GB RAM allows a smooth and lag free user experience. 2.0GHz Quad-Core processor presents lower power consumption and faster running speed. This time, multitasking would be easier and smoother.

Spark 4 is packed with 4000mAh battery so, users can bid farewell to all their worries related to running out of juice. Spark 4 features a fast and accurate Face Unlock option. With the newly added “Closed-Eyes Detection” on 2.0 version technology integrated into the Face Unlock system enables the users to unlock their phone even with closed eyes.

Spark 4 is available all across Pakistan in two gradient colors: Majestic Purple and Vacation Blue at an ultra-affordable price of 15,999 that offers 12+1 month Carlcare services warranty.

