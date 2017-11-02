TECNO MOBILE UNVEILS NEW PHANTOM 8 IN THE MIDDLE EAST

- The newest TECNO Phantom addition makes extreme precision, high speed, innovative design and beautiful photos possible

- Dubai acts as regional launch hub for TECNO, the leading smart phones manufacturer

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 23, 2017 – TECNO, a premier mobile phone brand under TRANSSION HOLDINGS, has launched its newest addition, the Phantom 8 in Middle East and Africa region. The regional launch took place in Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai in the presence of 200 guests. Representatives of United Mobile, the sole distributor of TECNO Mobile throughout Pakistan, Urdu Point and ProPakistani, the Digital Media Partners of TECNO Mobile also participated in this star studded event.

The newly launched Android operated Phantom 8 features a revolutionary camera, attractive design and high-speed experience. According to Google’s Consumer Barometer, in the UAE and KSA, 73% and 70% of smart phone users access their mobiles to takes photos or videos. Phantom 8 caters to this local demand with its state-of-the-art dual camera, that has the power to achieve 10 times super zoom and auto refocus.

“The MEA region is very dynamic and one that appreciates intelligent innovation coupled with aesthetically pleasing design. The all-new Phantom 8 embraces the region’s requirements and is more powerful than ever in both speed and photo quality”, said Arif Chowdhury, Vice President of TRANSSION HOLDINGS.

“We are pleased to continue our successful journey in the Middle East and Africa to bring about an enhanced mobile experience to those in the region,” he concluded.

TECNO Mobile is the pioneer phone brand aiming to create an entertainment ecosystem tailor-made based on the needs and habits of young consumers across markets on an Android platform. This customisation differs for each market and target audience.

TECNO Mobile’s Phantom 8 comes with a front facing camera at 20 megapixels alongside a smart dual selfie flash. Moreover, the double front ring flash ensures taking photos even in a low light environment. With 150 minutes of talk time with only 10 minutes of battery charge, it’s priced at 1399 AED.

Phantom 8’s diamond style design comes with a 3D Lighting, unibody metal edge and a 2.5 D Drip Screen-curved battery cover. It also possesses a 6 GB RAM plus 2.6 GHz CPU ultra-fast experience that supports 4G+ and download speed up to 300Mbps.

The new Phantom8 is compatible with Micro SIM or Nano SIM Card and supports up to 2TB (Terra Bytes) TF (Trans Flash) Card, and it holds 4 modules, 20 bands and covers more than 200 countries and zones.