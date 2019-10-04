TECNO SPARK 4 TRENDING ON TWITTER

TECNO has recently released Spark 4 in Pakistan. The Spark 4 is a successor and an upgraded version of Spark Go. With their back to back launches TECNO has attained a highest level of popularity and success in the smartphone industry.

The response of Spark 4 is been incredible on social media platforms. Tecno Spark 4 is trending twitter as it hits online with hashtags of #Spark4 #TecnoMobilePakistan.

In within a short time massive social sharing is being circulating on twitter of Spark 4! TECNO fans are excited and cannot stop talking about this remarkable budget friendly smartphone.

The released teaser shows that phone’s features a bigger screen, more storage, triple rear camera and a powerful battery that promises superior performance.

With past record breaking sales of SPARK GO it is predicted that Spark 4 will achieve the same heights of accomplishment.

Spark 4 is also available at Daraz for online purchase, with a great opportunity to get a free gift box with order of SPARK 4

Moreover it is rumored that another smartphone Camon 12 Air is on its way to launch which is also believed to be a hit phone with no other competitor in the market. It is believed that TECNO with producing such great smartphones with great specs and incredible prices it is going to dominate the smartphone market in the future.

About TECNO Mobile

Established in 2006, TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of “Expect More”, TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. It is a major global player with presence in around 50 emerging markets across the world. In 2017, TECNO achieved a sales volume of more than 43 million units. TECNO Mobile is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com/pk/