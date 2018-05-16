TECNO Unveils Clear Selfie Smartphones CAMON X & CAMON X Pro in Pakistan

– 24MP front camera and a combination of technologies to deliver revolutionary clear selfies

– Dual ISP processor enables the device to process actions faster

– New face ID to unlock the phone with 128 recognition points

Lahore, Pakistan, May 12, 2018: TECNO Mobile, the premium smartphone brand in global emerging

markets with presence in more than 40 countries, has announced the release of its latest clear selfie

smartphones – CAMON X and CAMON X Pro in Pakistan.

The new launched CAMON X and CAMON X Pro devices are the latest smartphones in the CAMON

family. They both debut revolutionary camera advancements and design, which reiterate TECNO’s

commitment to “Experience More” and consistent efforts in bringing camera innovation to the next

level.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Vane Ni, Deputy General Manager, Brand Management Centre, TRANSSION

Holdings discussed the progressive thinking behind the brand’s innovative products which are being

marketed according to the consumer preference of features and price sensitivity. “At TECNO, we do not

adopt an one-size- fits-all approach in developing our products. We take insights from our consumers’

habits, preferences and needs to develop the next ground-breaking product that fits perfectly into their

lifestyle and consequently displace the competition. ”

CAMON X and CAMON X Pro are composed

to become one of the best camera

smartphones for 2018 and this no doubt is

evident in their revolutionary technologies

and competitive specifications. CAMON X

Pro debuts 24MP + 16MP selfie and rear

cameras with increased image definition to

ensure that images are clearer and sharper.

It dons a 6-inch FHD screen with 2.5D

corning glass, industry leading 18:9 full view

screen, 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, 3750 mAh

battery and superfast face recognition

technology.

In addition to the 24MP front camera,

CAMON X Pro is also powered by a

combination of technologies, unleashing a

new realm of possibilities for the

smartphone users who want to enjoy

professional level selfies with the

convenience of using a mobile device.

With a dual ISP image processor, CAMON X can process actions a lot faster as both processors work

synchronously together. Dark state and noise reduction on the CAMON X has been upgraded by 20%

with the memory colour function which ensures natural colour reduction while balancing the colour so it

can be more pleasant for users to capture incredibly stunning pictures. With front camera background

bokeh, the background virtualisation function of CAMON X produces strikingly beautiful selfies with little

interference from the background.

Both CAMON X and CAMON X Pro introduce a new Face ID technology that can be used to unlock the

phone when lighting up the screen. By grasping the face information, the Face ID has 50ms recognition

rate and is more functional than the fingerprint identification feature. It collects 128 recognition on

user’s face and allows immediate identification of user’s face.

To adapt to the hot weather, the HiOS UI also identifies components causing heating in the background

and quickly cools off the phone through a series of methods such as background cleaning and so on.

To ensure the quality of mobile handsets, TECNO Mobile is offering 100 days’ replacement warranty

from the date of purchase in addition to 13 months’ after sales service warranty, which will be provided

by their servicing brand Carlcare.

Priced at PKR 20,999/- CAMON X will be available in three colours – Champagne Gold, Midnight Black

and City Blue. And Priced at PKR 28,999/-, CAMON X Pro will be in two colours – Midnight Black and

Bordeaux Red.

For more details, please visit:

http://pk.tecno-mobile.com/gh/phones/product- detail/product/camon-x/

http://pk.tecno-mobile.com/gh/phones/product- detail/product/camon-x- pro/

The Technology behind CAMON X Pro

 AI beautification: The AI beautification technology

empowers the device to run smart beautification

algorithm to pick the most suitable effect which fits the

occasion from 2,000+ effects

 Large aperture: The device is built with large aperture to

admit more light, capture more depth of fields and create

more concise bokeh effects

 Portrait bokeh effect: The portrait bokeh effect

empowers the device to take DSLR-level bokeh gorgeous

selfie, blurring things that are not part of the main story

you want to convey

 4 in 1 imaging technology: With the 4 in 1 imaging

technology, four individual pixels of the device will be

merged into a larger one, making every image clearer and

brighter than ever

 3-HRD function: The 3-HRD function combines three

different exposures into one optimal photo to present a

best effect for consumer, making the bright part

moderately bright, the dark part clearer and the normal

part more perfect

About TECNO

TECNO Mobile is the premium mobile phone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a comprehensive

mobile devices portfolio across feature phones, smartphones, and tablets. As a brand, TECNO is

dedicated to transforming state-of- art technologies into localised products under the guideline of “Think

Globally, Act Locally”. Established in 2006, TECNO has presence in more than 40 countries across the

globe. It is now one of the major players in emerging markets and amongst top three mobile phone

brands in Africa .

