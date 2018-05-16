TECNO Unveils Clear Selfie Smartphones CAMON X & CAMON X Pro in Pakistan
– 24MP front camera and a combination of technologies to deliver revolutionary clear selfies
– Dual ISP processor enables the device to process actions faster
– New face ID to unlock the phone with 128 recognition points
Lahore, Pakistan, May 12, 2018: TECNO Mobile, the premium smartphone brand in global emerging
markets with presence in more than 40 countries, has announced the release of its latest clear selfie
smartphones – CAMON X and CAMON X Pro in Pakistan.
The new launched CAMON X and CAMON X Pro devices are the latest smartphones in the CAMON
family. They both debut revolutionary camera advancements and design, which reiterate TECNO’s
commitment to “Experience More” and consistent efforts in bringing camera innovation to the next
level.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Vane Ni, Deputy General Manager, Brand Management Centre, TRANSSION
Holdings discussed the progressive thinking behind the brand’s innovative products which are being
marketed according to the consumer preference of features and price sensitivity. “At TECNO, we do not
adopt an one-size- fits-all approach in developing our products. We take insights from our consumers’
habits, preferences and needs to develop the next ground-breaking product that fits perfectly into their
lifestyle and consequently displace the competition. ”
CAMON X and CAMON X Pro are composed
to become one of the best camera
smartphones for 2018 and this no doubt is
evident in their revolutionary technologies
and competitive specifications. CAMON X
Pro debuts 24MP + 16MP selfie and rear
cameras with increased image definition to
ensure that images are clearer and sharper.
It dons a 6-inch FHD screen with 2.5D
corning glass, industry leading 18:9 full view
screen, 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, 3750 mAh
battery and superfast face recognition
technology.
In addition to the 24MP front camera,
CAMON X Pro is also powered by a
combination of technologies, unleashing a
new realm of possibilities for the
smartphone users who want to enjoy
professional level selfies with the
convenience of using a mobile device.
With a dual ISP image processor, CAMON X can process actions a lot faster as both processors work
synchronously together. Dark state and noise reduction on the CAMON X has been upgraded by 20%
with the memory colour function which ensures natural colour reduction while balancing the colour so it
can be more pleasant for users to capture incredibly stunning pictures. With front camera background
bokeh, the background virtualisation function of CAMON X produces strikingly beautiful selfies with little
interference from the background.
Both CAMON X and CAMON X Pro introduce a new Face ID technology that can be used to unlock the
phone when lighting up the screen. By grasping the face information, the Face ID has 50ms recognition
rate and is more functional than the fingerprint identification feature. It collects 128 recognition on
user’s face and allows immediate identification of user’s face.
To adapt to the hot weather, the HiOS UI also identifies components causing heating in the background
and quickly cools off the phone through a series of methods such as background cleaning and so on.
To ensure the quality of mobile handsets, TECNO Mobile is offering 100 days’ replacement warranty
from the date of purchase in addition to 13 months’ after sales service warranty, which will be provided
by their servicing brand Carlcare.
Priced at PKR 20,999/- CAMON X will be available in three colours – Champagne Gold, Midnight Black
and City Blue. And Priced at PKR 28,999/-, CAMON X Pro will be in two colours – Midnight Black and
Bordeaux Red.
For more details, please visit:
http://pk.tecno-mobile.com/gh/phones/product- detail/product/camon-x/
http://pk.tecno-mobile.com/gh/phones/product- detail/product/camon-x- pro/
The Technology behind CAMON X Pro
AI beautification: The AI beautification technology
empowers the device to run smart beautification
algorithm to pick the most suitable effect which fits the
occasion from 2,000+ effects
Large aperture: The device is built with large aperture to
admit more light, capture more depth of fields and create
more concise bokeh effects
Portrait bokeh effect: The portrait bokeh effect
empowers the device to take DSLR-level bokeh gorgeous
selfie, blurring things that are not part of the main story
you want to convey
4 in 1 imaging technology: With the 4 in 1 imaging
technology, four individual pixels of the device will be
merged into a larger one, making every image clearer and
brighter than ever
3-HRD function: The 3-HRD function combines three
different exposures into one optimal photo to present a
best effect for consumer, making the bright part
moderately bright, the dark part clearer and the normal
part more perfect
About TECNO
TECNO Mobile is the premium mobile phone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a comprehensive
mobile devices portfolio across feature phones, smartphones, and tablets. As a brand, TECNO is
dedicated to transforming state-of- art technologies into localised products under the guideline of “Think
Globally, Act Locally”. Established in 2006, TECNO has presence in more than 40 countries across the
globe. It is now one of the major players in emerging markets and amongst top three mobile phone
brands in Africa .
