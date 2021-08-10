The challenges of dating as an Asian-Australian guy

ABC Everyday: Luke Tribe

When I was in my second year of university, a stranger approached a friend and me on the streets of Melbourne, asking to photograph us for his website about interracial couples.

A little taken aback, we told him we weren't together but had friends that might suit his purposes.

“Oh, sorry,” I remember him saying. “we just simply take pictures of interracial couples having an Asian guy and a white woman.”

He wasn't Asian himself, and I wasn't sure if that made things more or less weird.

He continued to explain that numerous of their friends were Asian guys whom thought Anglo-Australian females just were not interested in dating them. His web site had been their means of showing this isn’t real.

Following a fittingly awkward goodbye, I never saw that man (or, concerningly, his website) again, but the unusual encounter stayed with me.

It was the first time someone had given voice to an insecurity I held but had never felt comfortable communicating.

When my ethnicity crashed into my dating life

My first relationship was with a Western girl when I was growing up in Perth, and I never felt like my race was a factor in how it started or ended.

I identified with Western values over my birth country of Singapore in virtually every aspect of my life but food (rice > bread). I was generally drawn to Western girls because I felt we shared the same values.

During the time, I rarely felt that presumptions were made about me personally considering my ethnicity, but things changed when I moved to Melbourne for college.

In a city that is new stripped for the context of my hometown, We felt judged for the first time, like I became subtly but clearly boxed into an “Asian” category.

Therefore, I consciously attempted to be considered a kid from WA, to avoid being recognised incorrectly as a student that is international.

Since that time, my experience as a person of color in Australia has been defined by the question: "Is this happening because of who I am, or because of what people think I am?"

It’s a never-ending interior discussion that adds complexity and confusion to facets of life which can be already turbulent — and dating is where it hit me the most difficult.

I possibly couldn’t shake the impression that I became working against preconceptions and presumptions when dating people outside my competition. It felt like I had to overcome barriers that my non-Asian buddies did not need to, and that cost me a whole lot of confidence in the long run.

“There’s always this delicate force to fit in and absorb, so when I was growing up, I thought the easiest method to absorb was up to now a white person,” he claims.

That led him to downplay his history and present himself as something else.

” Through that phase of my life, I wore blue associates, I dyed my hair blonde, I spoke with a very accent that is aussie I’d you will need to dispel my personal culture,” Chris states.

This approach to dating is understandable, but not without its problems for Melbourne-based hip-hop artist Jay Kim.

” I don’t think that the solitary act of dating a woman that is white ever be seen as an accomplishment,” he says.

“[But] the whole notion of an accomplishment will come from this feeling of … maybe not being adequate, as you’re doing something that individuals aren’t anticipating.”

The impact of representation and fetishisation

Dating coach Iona Yeung says Asian men are represented largely through "nerdy stereotypes" in the media, with few good role models to draw confidence from when it comes to dating.

Chris agrees, saying the media plays an "important role in informing who we are attracted to". When it comes to Asian men, they are often depicted as "the bread shop boy or the computer genius who helps the white male protagonist get the girl," he says, if they're represented at all.

For Jay, in-person interactions have actually impacted his self- confidence.

“When I had my very own queer experiences, I began to realise he says that I was overhearing many conversations about the fetishisation of Asian men.

An interaction with a female partner who called him "exotic" similarly impacted his sense of self.

"What that did was form this expectation in my mind that ... it was just out of experimentation and out of trying new things, as opposed to me being really attractive or desired," he says.

Finding self- confidence and care that is taking

Having these conversations has helped me realize that although my anxieties around dating stem from my experience with sex and relationships — they are also connected to how I value my culture.

It’s fitting that some of the people We talked to have embraced their backgrounds as they negotiate the challenges that include dating as Asian men that are australian.

“I’ve tried never to make my competition an encumbrance and use it to instead make myself more interesting,” Chris says.

"I think it's up to us to take it upon ourselves and really share our culture with others as loudly and as proudly as possible."

For Jay, "practising plenty of self-love, practising lots of empathy for others, being around the right people" has allowed him to appreciate moments of intimacy for what they are, and feel genuine confidence.

Dating coach Iona claims role that is finding and references to bolster your self- confidence is paramount to overcoming concerns or anxieties it’s likely you have around dating.

“It is all into the mindset, and there is a market for every person,” she states.

My advice is not to wait seven years until you speak with someone about your feelings or concerns, and definitely not to wait until a stranger on a street approaches you for a suspicious-sounding website you later can't find to have this conversation with yourself.